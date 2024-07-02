Foodtech giant Zomato is planning to call back two senior executives, who left last year, to revamp its going out segment as it works on a deal to acquire Paytm's event and ticketing vertical, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Rahul Ganjoo, who was the head of New Businesses at Zomato, left the company in January 2023 after a tenure of more than five years. Before this, he was the CEO of Food Delivery and Head of Product Management at the company.

Pradyot Ghate left Zomato after completing nearly a decade at the company as Vice President.

“Both of them are pursuing 0-1 ideas in the going-out business… which is closer to dining out, lifestyle and entertainment than the core food delivery segment. But, things change very quickly in Zomato. There’s no guarantee that what they are working on will eventually be launched,” sources told the publication.

Zomato did not immediately respond to queries sent by YourStory.

Zomato has been focusing on expanding its stepping out vertical as it tries to tap on synergies with cross-integration from its quick commerce and food delivery segments.

Earlier last week, Zomato announced that it is in advanced discussions with Paytm for the latter's movie, events, and ticketing business, which also includes Paytm Insider. According to media reports, the deal, if completed, would value Paytm’s entertainment vertical at Rs 1,500 crore, although Zomato is in a convenient position to drive a good bargain for the segment as Paytm focuses on other segments associated with its primary business.