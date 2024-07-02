Brands
YSTV
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Yourstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

Videos

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

Zomato brings back two senior execs to revamp its stepping out vertical: Report

Rahul Ganjoo and Pradyut Ghate are reportedly back in discussions with the company as it tries to harvest synergies associated with its stepping out vertical.

Akshita Toshniwal67 Stories
Zomato brings back two senior execs to revamp its stepping out vertical: Report

Tuesday July 02, 2024 , 2 min Read

Foodtech giant Zomato is planning to call back two senior executives, who left last year, to revamp its going out segment as it works on a deal to acquire Paytm's event and ticketing vertical, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Rahul Ganjoo, who was the head of New Businesses at Zomato, left the company in January 2023 after a tenure of more than five years. Before this, he was the CEO of Food Delivery and Head of Product Management at the company.

Pradyot Ghate left Zomato after completing nearly a decade at the company as Vice President.

“Both of them are pursuing 0-1 ideas in the going-out business… which is closer to dining out, lifestyle and entertainment than the core food delivery segment. But, things change very quickly in Zomato. There’s no guarantee that what they are working on will eventually be launched,” sources told the publication.

Zomato did not immediately respond to queries sent by YourStory.

Zomato has been focusing on expanding its stepping out vertical as it tries to tap on synergies with cross-integration from its quick commerce and food delivery segments.

Also Read
Brokerages pick Zomato over Swiggy in quick commerce bet

Earlier last week, Zomato announced that it is in advanced discussions with Paytm for the latter's movie, events, and ticketing business, which also includes Paytm Insider. According to media reports, the deal, if completed, would value Paytm’s entertainment vertical at Rs 1,500 crore, although Zomato is in a convenient position to drive a good bargain for the segment as Paytm focuses on other segments associated with its primary business.

Edited by Megha Reddy

  • Just In
  • company news
  • Zomato
  • Zomato acquisitions
  • Zomaland
  • Paytm insider
  • mergers and acquisition