Chocolate and love have always gone hand in hand as few can resist the seductive charm of the decadent dessert.

Coimbatore-based entrepreneur couple Praween KR and Sindhuja K want to build on the strong connect between this familiar pair with their brand of artisanal chocolates laden with nuts, berries and natural aphrodisiacs.

On their visit to Switzerland last year, the couple observed the diverse variety of premium chocolates and their high consumption in the country.

“We were struck by Switzerland’s chocolate quality and identified a gap in India for similar premium offerings,” says Praween.

The couple wanted to introduce a range of premium chocolates that would serve as a “healthier alternative” to the “sweet” chocolates carrying “artificial ingredients” and also contribute to wellness and intimacy.

Graduates of the National Institute of Fashion Technology, the duo had earlier launched Young Trends, an online-only D2C fashion brand. When they felt the ecommerce fashion market was saturated, they decided to venture into the premium chocolates market.

Extensive research and studies and several tests later, TheCocoLove was born in June last year as a premium artisanal chocolate brand focused on enhancing intimacy and wellness. The brand was bootstrapped with an initial investment of Rs 20 lakh from personal savings.

Intimacy and wellness

TheCocoLove offers four variants of chocolate—Crunchel, filled with quinoa pops and cashews; Enchanted with cranberries and almonds; Fruition, packed with hazelnuts and raisins; and Velveto, filled with pure cocoa.

TheCocoLove’s chocolates are targeted at people aged 25-40, primarily adult couples. Velveto and Fruition are targeted at men, while Enchanta and Crunchel cater to women.

Each variant is made with 45% cocoa, natural ingredients such as ashwagandha, shilajit and saffron, and Vitamin E.

Praween details the ingredients used in the chocolates and their health benefits.

According to him, studies show that ashwagandha and shilajit have health- and libido-boosting properties.

He says ashwagandha helps reduce stress and anxiety, improves mood, boosts stamina, and may in turn contribute to sexual health.

Shilajit, rich in minerals, boosts energy, is said to improve physical performance, support cognitive function, and may lead to enhanced sexual health. Saffron enhances mood, while Vitamin E, a potent antioxidant, supports skin and immune health, reproductive function, and overall vitality, he adds.

“TheCocoLove chocolates are crafted to enhance foreplay and deepen intimacy, offering a luxurious sensory experience that brings couples closer and enriches their romantic connection,” states Praween.

The brand claims that its chocolates have less sugar than traditional chocolate brands.

“Our chocolates are made with 45% dark chocolate, which has slight bitterness, which is characteristic of quality dark chocolate,” Praween explains.

Dark chocolates, he says, are rich in epicatechin—a flavanol that supports heart health, reduces oxidative stress, and boosts insulin sensitivity.

The founders of the brand worked around the ingredients to strike a balance between taste and nutrition.

“We worked with a food scientist to ensure the feasibility of both taste and nutrition. Balancing the flavour and health benefits of ingredients like shilajit, which has a bitter taste and unpleasant smell, required creative solutions such as adding berries and nuts,” explains Praween.

“Our chocolates are made with natural ingredients and are generally safe, but if you have health concerns or allergies, consult a healthcare professional before consuming them,” he advises.

For the love of chocolate!

Partnership with Playboy

To expand its reach and win customer favour, TheCocoLove is partnering with Playboy magazine to launch an exclusive chocolate collection inspired by Playboy’s iconic sensual style.

The line, which will be launched next month, will feature elegant packaging and flavours that evoke romance and intimacy, reflecting Playboy’s signature aesthetics.

“With Playboy’s global recognition, we anticipate this collaboration will enhance customer trust and expand our reach in the premium chocolate category,” says Praween.

Premium pricing

While Crunchel, Enchanted, and Fruition cost Rs 799 (for a 50-gram bar), Velveto is priced at Rs 699.

The cost of manufacturing the product is about 15X higher than that of other chocolate brands due to the use of premium ingredients, Praween reasons. “For example, the price of saffron we use is significantly higher due to its quality.”

The brand targets consumers with an annual income above Rs 10 lakh, mainly in metro cities. “Notably, we’ve also received orders from Tier II and III cities,” says the founder.

Development and navigating challenges

TheCocoLove was developed over six months, undergoing nutritional and safety tests in labs certified by FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) and accredited by NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories).

The brand has an R&D facility in Mumbai and a manufacturing faciltiy in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. It sources cocoa beans from Idukki, Kerala, and other ingredients from farms in northern India. It

Last June, when TheCocoLove launched, the brand faced significant difficulties in sourcing cocoa. In six months, the price of cocoa beans soared from Rs 800 per kg to Rs 2,400-3,100 per kg, says Praween.

"The sharp increase was largely due to a supply shortage. Climate change had halved cocoa production in Ghana, prompting brands like Cadbury to source cocoa from India, which drove up prices and caused scarcity. The situation became so critical that securing beans months in advance was crucial for maintaining chocolate production,” he adds.

To navigate this challenge and stabilise the supply chain, the founders began booking future bean stocks in advance.

Chocolate’s wellness promise

There is a growing tribe of people who believe that chocolate is not necessarily bad for health. Studies also point out how chocolate can contribute to overall wellness.

Increasing awareness about the benefits of chocolate—coupled with the demand for premium chocolates and higher disposable income—has led to a growth in the chocolate market in the country.

The Indian chocolate market, which is estimated at $2.31 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $3.58 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.58%, according to Mordor Intelligence.

“We don’t aim to compete with the giants (like Cadbury) but aim to bring something new to the market. Our research identified growth in the luxury or mid-premium segment and sexual wellness category post-COVID,” says Praween.

Nooky and Ignite Chocolate are some of the other Indian chocolate brands in the sexual wellness category, while BoldCare, ﻿SMOOR﻿, and Mason and Co are the major players in the artisanal chocolate market.

Growth and future

TheCocoLove’s products are currently available on its website and will soon be launched on quick commerce platforms.

The brand fulfilled around 5,500 orders in six months since January when it started selling its products. In the first quarter of 2024, it achieved sales of Rs 50 lakh. About 60% of its sales comes from women. It aims to clock around Rs 3 crore by the end of the year.

Going forward, TheCocoLove plans to release new variants every month—such as rum, whisky, rose, and lavender. As a complementary offering, it has launched an Ayurveda Massage Oil for couples.

TheCocoLove is seeking a strategic investment of Rs 2 crore, preferably from an investor in the consumer sector, to gain insights into trade and offline distribution.

The article is for the purpose of information and is not an endorsement. Consult a healthcare professional if you have health concerns or allergies.