From India to the world: ImmverseAI readies to launch BharatiyaGPT

ImmverseAI, a trailblazer in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), has announced the launch of BharatiyaGPT, an innovative and transformative AI platform, on the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day.

BharatiyaGPT is more than just another AI; it is a groundbreaking blend of advanced machine learning and deep cultural insights, crafted to serve as a digital custodian of India’s rich and ancient heritage.

A new era in AI

At the heart of BharatiyaGPT is a custom Large Language Model (LLM), trained on an expansive eight billion parameters. ImmverseAI has made an effort to build the complete data pipeline from the ground up, from collecting thousands of years old Indic manuscripts, digitising them, and training AI models on this digital data corpus - 50+ terabytes of data, encompassing 10+ lakhs manuscripts across 23 languages.

This sets BharatiyaGPT (Generative Pre-training Transformer) apart from other AI models. Capturing India’s rich Indian heritage and cultural and indigenous prowess, it is one of the world's most linguistically diverse AI systems. The choice of languages ensures that BharatiyaGPT can resonate with and serve a broad spectrum of the Indian population, especially those interested in exploring the rich tapestry of Indic wisdom.

"Built and Perfected from heart of India Nagpur and Silicon Valley, USA." stands as a testament to India's technological prowess and its deep-rooted traditions. ImmverseAI’s vision for BharatiyaGPT is to establish a global knowledge powerhouse grounded in the ancient wisdom and spiritual richness of India.

ImmverseAI was honoured for its creation of AI Avatars representing iconic maharishis, with Padma Vibhushan Dr Vijay Bhatkar, Dr Kasturirangan, Dr E Sreedharan, and Dr Anil Kakodkar receiving special recognition.

ImmverseAI was also the only Indian startup invited to the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), to showcase its technological capabilities to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside global tech giants like Google, Meta, and Microsoft. Earlier this year, the company was awarded the 'Best Use of Conversational AI' at the Global AI Summit and Awards 2024 (GAISA).

Unlocking the secrets of ancient wisdom

India’s rich tapestry of scientific discoveries, mathematical revelations, architectural marvels, and secrets of the universe that were captured in countless manuscripts were eroded and destroyed over the years.

The sole mission of building BharatiyaGPT ground-up is to infuse AI into Indic wisdom. There has been a significant focus on addressing and mitigating biases prevalent in current AI systems, many of which are influenced predominantly by Western perspectives. By incorporating diverse cultural narratives and perspectives from India, BharatiyaGPT aims to present a more balanced and inclusive worldview. This is particularly important in an increasingly globalised world where cultural sensitivity and inclusivity are essential.

BharatiyaGPT's ability to engage with Indian culture at a deeper level allows it to challenge and expand conventional knowledge paradigms that dominate the AI landscape today. For instance, while ChatGPT or Gemini might provide details about John Dalton as the discoverer of the atom, it's essential to note that the concept of atomic knowledge was conceptualised long ago by Rishi Kanad in ancient India. By highlighting India’s contributions and perspectives, BharatiyaGPT not only enriches the AI discourse but also contributes to a more equitable representation of global cultures in AI.

Harnessing ancient knowledge for modern solutions

BharatiyaGPT is built upon a comprehensive Indic dataset derived from ancient texts, scriptures, and manuscripts that encapsulate thousands of years of wisdom from revered Indian scholars, rishis, and gurus. The dataset, amounting to over 50 terabytes of data, is unparalleled in its depth and authenticity, and captures the essence of India’s spiritual, philosophical, and scientific heritage.

This vast knowledge base includes insights from texts such as the Vedas, Upanishads, Mahabharata, Ramayana, Bhagavad Gita, and various Puranas. These works, considered the bedrock of Indian culture, contain teachings and philosophies that have guided Indian thought and civilisation for millennia.

“BharatiyaGPT is not just an AI; it is a repository of the vast and diverse knowledge that India has contributed to the world over millennia. By integrating this ancient wisdom into modern AI, we are not only preserving our heritage but also offering the world an opportunity to learn from it,” says R Ramakrishnan, the Co-Founder and CEO of ImmverseAI.

Ramakrishnan is a serial entrepreneur, with 20+ years of experience in building multiple ventures in India and the US, and scaling them to over 50 countries.

Why BharatiyaGPT matters

As we stand on the cusp of a new era in AI, BharatiyaGPT offers a glimpse into a future where technology and tradition coexist harmoniously. It represents a model for how AI can be used not just to solve modern problems but also to preserve and propagate the timeless wisdom of ancient cultures.

BharatiyaGPT aims to revolutionise the way we perceive and interact with AI by making ancient Indian knowledge accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates: “Not just Aai (mother), some Indian kids are saying 'AI' as their first word." ImmverseAI aims to play its part in this future with groundbreaking AI solutions that explore the limitless possibilities that lie ahead.