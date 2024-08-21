Meet the innovative founders who aim to change the status quo

Every year, on August 21, the world recognises and celebrates entrepreneurs, those feisty individuals who dare to dream, innovate, and create. World Entrepreneurs Day recognises the important role that founders play in fostering innovation, creating jobs, and driving economic growth. The day also aims to raise awareness of entrepreneurship, innovation, management, and leadership.

On World Entrepreneurs Day 2024, we spotlight innovative business leaders and entrepreneurs across India:

1. Arasavilli Aravind, Chairman, Exxeella Education Group

The Chairman of Exxeella Education Group, Arasavilli Aravind, is leading a new wave of visionary entrepreneurship. Under his guidance, Exxeella is revolutionising education with an emphasis on accessibility and quality. Along with Sowjanya Rasamsetty, CEO of Exxeella, Aravind demonstrates transformative leadership with a shared vision to reshape global education. His focus on purpose-driven success transcends traditional profit metrics, highlighting social impact and sustainability. Aravind’s initiatives tackle educational disparities and foster lifelong learning, proving that economic growth can harmonise with meaningful change. By valuing educational excellence and societal progress, Aravind is redefining entrepreneurship, so that success is measured in terms of financial returns and global impact.

2. Sagar Azad, Founder, Anecdote Publishing House

Born in Jabalpur on September 26, 1990, Sagar Azad, transformed his passion for books into a revolutionary literary venture. After working as a salesman and at Crossword Kota, he founded Champ Readers at 26, organising record-breaking book launches and supporting emerging authors. In 2021, he established Anecdote Publishing House to connect quality writers and readers globally. Under his leadership, Anecdote Publishing has become renowned for its high-profile book events and comprehensive support for authors. Azad’s innovative approach has earned him multiple awards, including the Pride of Nation Award for Best Startup in Literature. Recognised as a top young entrepreneur, his journey underscores his dedication to enhancing the literary landscape and nurturing new talent.

3. Raushan Kumar, Founder, Design Karkhana

Strategic advisor and brand storyteller Raushan Kumar aims to be the “why guy” for Indian MSMEs. In a market where effective marketing is crucial, Kumar’s expertise has propelled numerous businesses forward. His deep understanding of unique challenges, from large corporations to startups, has led to remarkable successes. His work with Paramount Cables resulted in a surge in revenue while Sharman Udyog reported significant growth and iPower Batteries experienced a revenue boost. Kumar’s strategic acumen and collaborative approach showcase how today’s entrepreneurs are transforming the business landscape.

4. Steve Hardgrave, Co-founder and CEO, Varthana

As Co-founder and CEO of Bangalore-headquartered Varthana, Steve Hardgrave leads one of the largest education lending-focused NBFCs in India. Varthana enhances educational quality for low-income students and supports affordable private schools with financial aid. Before Varthana, Hardgrave managed investment portfolios at Omidyar Network and Gray Ghost Ventures, focusing on capital access and education. His career began in Mexico with a community development organisation and a successful microfinance institution. With an MBA from UC Berkeley and a BA in economics from UCLA, Hardgrave’s blend of entrepreneurship and investment experience drives Varthana’s mission to provide accessible education to over 10 million students by 2025.

5. Dr Sujit Paul, Group CEO, Zota Healthcare

Dr Sujit Paul, Group CEO of Zota Healthcare Ltd., leads the domestic and international businesses and has extensive expertise, spanning over 2.5 decades. During this time, he established and expanded operations for several leading Indian brands, including Reliance Pharma Retail, Asian Paints, Bata, Kodak, Apollo Pharmacy, Trust Pharmacy, Columbia Asia Hospital, CAH Clinics, and more. Paul is an avid reader, author, motivational speaker, coach, and mentor. Under him, Zota Healthcare has carved out a niche for itself in the pharma industry with its vast range of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and Ayurvedic medicines.

6. Aditi Seshadri and Priya Thachadi, Founders, Unlock Impact

Unlock Impact is revolutionising support for purpose-driven organisations across South and Southeast Asia. Founded by Aditi Seshadri and Priya Thachadi, the firm is dedicated to creating lasting impact. Their flagship service, Comms Ninja, provides small and growing businesses with impactful storytelling and marketing strategies that drive growth and social change. The company is committed to addressing India’s gender work gap by offering remote, flexible jobs exclusively for women, including caregivers and those in underserved areas. Through the Nüshu Network, the firm supports over 500+ women entrepreneurs across Asia with capital, coaching, and a robust entrepreneurial community. Since its inception, Unlock Impact has contributed 13,000+ hours of support and assisted 90+ social impact startups.

7. Atreyee Choudhury, Founder, De Panache

Founded by Atreyee Choudhury, one of Bangalore’s top interior designers, De Panache has redefined “affordable” luxury interiors by using an in-house woodwork factory with advanced German machinery to deliver bespoke, high-quality designs without inflating costs. Choudhury’s expertise in crafting impeccable interiors—whether Victorian classical or modern contemporary—reflects her visionary mastery. De Panache blends global and local materials to create distinct “glocal” spaces, offering a design experience backed by over two decades of expertise. Choudhury takes up limited projects, ensuring each client receives personalised attention and flawless execution for their dream home.

8. Shruti Shah, Founder and CEO, House of Surkh

Combining her finance background with a passion for design, Shruti Shah, Founder and CEO of House of Surkh, transformed her love for fashion into a thriving brand that champions Indian cultural elegance, sustainability, and inclusivity. Under her leadership, House of Surkh has become renowned for its sophisticated and versatile designs, blending corporate chic with festive charm. Shah’s dedication to empowering women, promoting cultural heritage, and fostering teamwork is evident in every aspect of the brand. Her innovative approach and collaborative spirit continue to redefine fashion, making her story an inspiring example of determination and creativity.

9. Nasir, Founder and CEO, Gallant Sports and Infra

The Founder and CEO of Gallant Sports and Infra exemplifies the modern entrepreneurial spirit, reshaping the concept of success through his innovative and impactful initiatives. Nasir’s vision extends beyond conventional business metrics. His groundbreaking venture, Gallant Play, is a prime example of this forward-thinking approach. Launched in response to the heightened focus on health and fitness post-COVID, Gallant Play features multi-sport arenas designed to foster active living across all age groups. Under Nasir’s leadership, Gallant Sports is also working tirelessly to build a robust sporting culture in India. By focusing on both educational and state-level sporting initiatives, Nasir is laying the foundation for a more vibrant sports ecosystem.

10. Aman Moudgil, CEO, Gilco Global

A serial entrepreneur with over 18 years of experience, Aman Moudgil excels in project management and international business across construction, consulting, ecommerce, and mobility sectors. As CEO of Gilco Global, he leads the implementation of advanced mobility solutions like elevators and automated parking systems, collaborating with top European OEMs and working across markets globally. He also partners at Global C, impacting infrastructure projects in India, Maldives, and Africa; and drives business strategy at Rowth Technology. Recognised by Forbes India and awarded by Businessworld and Economic Times, Moudgil’s leadership has garnered significant industry acclaim.

11. Nevil Darukhanawala, Founder, Sooper Dooper Kids

Nevil Darukhanawala's journey began in 1998 when he founded a web development company at the dawn of the internet revolution in India. After securing VC funding from Edelweiss Capital, Rashesh Shah, for his web development company WebWork India Pvt Ltd, he grew his team, helped startups establish their online presence. Subsequently, he raised another round from Edelweiss Capital for India Port Dot Pvt Ltd, a platform for consolidating all Indian Ports for online container tracking, shipping schedules and tools/reports.

12. Arun Antony, Founder, YE Stack

A dynamic serial entrepreneur with a career spanning over two decades, Arun Antony has launched successful ventures across sectors such as technology, construction, education, property, and trading. As the visionary Founder of YE Stack, a global venture studio, he provides critical support to aspiring entrepreneurs. YE Stack operates as an institutional co-founder, with a "founder-focused" venture studio startup-building model to aid startups. Antony’s deep interest in the cognitive psychology of entrepreneurs enriches his mentoring at YE Stack, helping founders accelerate their journey.