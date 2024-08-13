India's burgeoning digital landscape presents a unique challenge and opportunity: building technology solutions that can seamlessly serve a billion-plus population. At the heart of this challenge lies the question of scalability. How do you create a product that not only meets the needs of millions but also anticipates and adapts to the demands of billions?

Namma Yatri, the Bengaluru-based ride-sharing platform, and its Hyderabad counterpart, Mana Yatri, are at the forefront of addressing this challenge. Both platforms, under the umbrella of Juspay Technologies, offer autorickshaw and cab drivers a commission-free platform. Aligned with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) vision, these apps aim to democratise the mobility sector by empowering drivers.

At DevSparks Hyderabad 2024, Magizhan Selvan, CEO of Namma Yatri/Mana Yatri, offered his insights into the company's journey to scale during a fireside chat with Rishabh Mansur, Head of Community Initiatives at YourStory.

A driver-centric approach

Unlike many other ride-sharing platforms, Namma Yatri has placed a strong emphasis on the driver experience. "We went driver-first, while most other apps were customer-first," Selvan explains. This driver-centric approach has been instrumental in the platform's success. By prioritising the needs of drivers, Namma Yatri has built a loyal community and fostered a sustainable business model.

"We pioneered the zero-commission model," Selvan shares.

This bold move disrupted the industry and set a new standard for fair practices. Namma Yatri has empowered drivers to earn more while providing affordable rides for passengers by eliminating commissions.

Leveraging the expertise of its parent company, JusPay, in payments, Namma Yatri ensures seamless and secure financial transactions while maintaining a clean and focused app for drivers.

Technology has been a cornerstone of Namma Yatri's growth. "We wanted to reduce cost," Selvan explained. "We felt that this solution should be available at large-scale utility pricing." To achieve this, the company has made significant investments in technology, including adopting open-source maps like OpenStreetMaps.

"We made a conscious decision to prioritise certain aspects of the user experience," Selvan admits. "Instead of displaying estimated arrival times, we show the distance to the vehicle. While this is a trade-off, it has significantly helped us optimise costs without compromising overall user satisfaction."

Building for the future

Looking ahead, Selvan envisions a future where public transport is seamlessly integrated into the Namma Yatri app. "We want to reimagine the whole experience," he says. "If public transport is as convenient and easy as getting into a Namma Yatri cab or auto, then why wouldn't people use it?"

The company is also exploring innovative vehicle models to optimise urban transportation. "We're also thinking of an intermediate-size vehicle. In fact, we have designed it; we can open-source the design," Selvan reveals. This forward-thinking approach demonstrates Namma Yatri's commitment to staying at the forefront of mobility solutions.

Call to action

To accelerate its growth and innovation, Namma Yatri is inviting developers to contribute to its open-source project. "It is open source—our code is available on GitHub," Selvan says. The company is particularly interested in talent that can help improve the public transport booking experience and develop new features.

Namma Yatri's journey is a testament to the power of innovation, empathy, and a strong focus on the user. By prioritising affordability, accessibility, and driver welfare, the company has created a sustainable and scalable business model.

As India continues to evolve, Namma Yatri is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of urban mobility.