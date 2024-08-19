Superace’s UPDF is tapping AI to transform PDF productivity

Superace always dreamed big when it decided to create a highly productive PDF tool with affordable pricing and easy-to-use professional tools.

With its simple-to-use PDF conversion and editing tool, UPDF has come a long way since May 1, 2022, becoming an all-in-one AI-powered PDF solution. In less than three years, with numerous top-of-the-line features, UPDF has seen many awards and over 10 million downloads. Now, it stands at 2 millionactive users and has a stellar rating of 4.8 stars on all platforms.

Revolutionising productivity with the smartest AI PDF assistant

UPDF is an all-in-one PDF solution that taps the power of AI, and aims to make your PDF workflow as smooth as possible. Once you start using the tool, there is no need to shift to another because of the comprehensive tools and features it offers. Many of these are available in any PDF reading and editing tool, but UPDF takes the lead with its two revolutionary features.

Convert PDF to Mind Map

Chat with Image

Both these tools use AI and are available online in different forms. The seamless integration into UPDF while reading or working on your PDF is a feat in itself. Let’s get a rundown of what these features can do.

Convert PDF to Mind Map

Studying or making reports on PDF necessitates processing tons of information. Sometimes, collecting them in a single place can take quite some time. What convert PDF to mind map does is analyse any PDF you are working on, extract information, and give you a mind map of the document.

The results can vary, depending on the prompts you give before or after creating a mind map. So, experimenting with different prompts is encouraged.

Chat with Image

Chat with an image is an AI feature that allows you to give different prompts or attach files to use AI. When it comes to attaching images, there is a lot you can do.

You can ask the UPDF AI to extract text from the image, summarise what is written on it, or generate a small story from the image shared. You can also ask any question pertaining to the image. For example, you can ask UPDF AI where the picture was taken, detail about the objects in it, and more.

Finally, no matter the language of the image, you can ask the tool to translate it into your preferred language. You can even ask what to do with the image or if there is any inspiration about a particular task the AI can extract from it.

Perfect for all platforms

UPDF is available across all platforms and OSs, such as Mac, Windows, Android, and iOS/iPad. So, when you buy a subscription or make a one-time licence purchase, you can use the software on four devices at the same time. It also gives you cloud storage of up to 110 GB. It doesn’t matter which devices, as long as you sign in with your main account.

The best part is that all features are available on every platform without sacrificing fast UI and ease of use. The app works as well on a mobile device as it does on a laptop. Each app version is made from the ground up, to work flawlessly on each platform.

Professional PDF features

There are numerous UPDF PDF reading and editing features, but the following are some of the important ones.

01. Best editing tools - These include easily deleting text, moving images and changing their sizes, markup, highlighting, adding or removing pages, etc. Other features like sign and form, convert pdf to MS Office files, protect and redact pdf, compress and split PDFs.

02. UPDF AI—The power of AI lets you chat with the PDF and ask it to do many things in a few seconds. It can translate any language, summarise the PDF, explain essential topics within the PDF, write an essay by taking context from the PDF, and more.

03. Latest AI features—The chat with image and mind map features have revolutionised how AI can be used when reading or editing a PDF.

04. Flexible and Affordable Enterprise Solution—Effective deployment and centralised licence management.

Why should you choose UPDF over other players?

UPDF subscription is one-fourth the price of Adobe while giving an identical number of features. Secondly, there are numerous AI features that UPDF does better, like being able to select text within the PDF and clicking ‘Summarise’ and other options from the popup menu. It’s the same for translation and other AI features.

Furthermore, there is no limit to how many pages you can process per session and no limitations on file size for UPDF. These features, along with the best pricing model, are why UPDF has been rising in popularity.

Finally, the power of optical character recognition (OCR) has been tapped for some time, but often necessitates downloading an app or going online to use a browser. Very few apps have done what UPDF has, allowing the use of OCR technology within the app. You can easily access online UPDF functionality from within the app.

The OCR can be used as needed. For example, if you want to scan an image, you can do so using your mobile or portable device. You can then extract information as you usually do in most OCR tools. UPDF streamlines this process.

With the help of AI and a chat with an image tool, you can take OCR to the next level by further playing with these images. UPDF combines traditional OCR and integrates ChatGPT within the PDF editing and reading tool. You no longer need to open your browser, take a screenshot of an image from within the PDF, and upload it to work with it. All these things are embedded in UPDF.

The right choice for you!

UPDF has all the tools and solutions that you will ever need from a PDF tool. These features come bundled with the most affordable pricing and subscription plan. Furthermore, you get regular weekly updates, increasing the value of the money you pay for such a productive tool.

Finally, Superace provides the best customer service and is always ready to assist users. If you have any problems, you can talk to a customer service representative 24/7 or visit the resource page, where detailed guides are regularly updated to give you a headstart regarding any scenario.

UPDF has come a long way from humble beginnings, all because of its dedication to quality and ease of use. Stay tuned for more amazing things and deals. Visit the website today for a special offer, download the tool, and see the magic happen.