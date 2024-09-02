The art of building future-ready startups

In the bustling streets of Bengaluru, a group of young entrepreneurs huddled around a whiteboard, mapping out their vision for the future of the company they had recently founded. Little did they know that very soon, their startup would revolutionise the Indian fintech landscape. This scene, replicated across countless incubators and co-working spaces, embodies the spirit of India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem.

But here’s the thing—nobody talks about the secret sauce that goes into building a startup team that’s actually ready for the future. We are so focused on the tech and the trends that we forget about the people who will actually drive the innovation.

What does it take to build a team that can navigate the unknown, adapt to the unexpected, and thrive in a world that’s constantly changing? That’s the million-dollar question.

The startup scenario

Imagine trying to navigate a maze that’s constantly shifting and morphing—that’s what it’s like for startups in today’s fast-paced business world. To stay ahead of the curve, they need to be agile and have a crystal ball to foresee what’s coming next. And what better place to witness this entrepreneurial frenzy than India, the world’s third-largest startup hub? With a staggering 117,254 startups (and counting!) as of December 2023, the Indian startup ecosystem is a force to be reckoned with. But with great numbers comes great competition—can these startups adapt quickly enough to survive and thrive?

The conundrum

As technology races ahead at an incredible speed, startups are faced with a daunting reality—evolve or risk becoming obsolete. It’s a constant tightrope walk between embracing revolutionary ideas and building a sustainable future. The harsh truth is that only a small fraction of startups make it past the five-year mark, with a mere 20% surviving beyond that milestone. And a tiny 8% manage to celebrate their tenth anniversary. While relying on tried-and-tested approaches may offer a sense of security, they often fail to tackle the very problems that startups aim to solve. It’s like trying to navigate a ship through treacherous waters—you need to be bold, innovative, and willing to take calculated risks to reach the shore.

A use-case

Let’s take the case of mobility giants Uber and Ola. These startups tackled the age-old challenge of hailing taxis by leveraging modern technology. By integrating GPS, smartphones, and real-time data analytics, they created a seamless service that has become highly sought-after within less than a decade. Today, while there are other startups in this domain, Uber and Ola hold the majority of the market share, with only a handful of others being able to build a sustainable business. So, it isn’t just identifying a problem and finding a solution but executing the solution with precision and adaptability.

To make it happen, the key lies in building teams that aren’t just equipped to handle today’s challenges efficiently but are also primed for tomorrow’s unknowns. Many startups falter by fixating on current challenges without anticipating future ones.

What does it take to build a future-ready team?

The fusion of experience and agility: In today’s rapidly evolving startup ecosystem, achieving success often depends on the delicate balance between seasoned expertise and new-age ideas and innovation. When harmoniously combined, these two elements form a formidable synergy that can be truly disruptive. Seasoned professionals bring a wealth of domain knowledge, forged through years of industry experience, while fresh talent injects vitality, introducing cutting-edge trends and executing ideas with efficiency. This fusion creates an environment where tradition and innovation converge, propelling the startup towards unprecedented growth and success.

Building a collaborative ecosystem

The essence of a successful startup team lies in creating a collaborative environment. Each team member brings their own special sauce—a unique blend of skills, experiences, and perspectives. When these diverse talents come together, they form a powerful collective that can weather any storm, having each other’s backs. And the varied perspectives that each member brings enhance decision-making, resulting in more comprehensive and informed choices. It’s also worth noting that investors place as much emphasis on team quality as they do on the business idea and its viability.

Innovation and forward-thinking

The essence of a successful startup team lies in its ability to embody innovation and forward thinking. When these qualities are deeply ingrained in a team’s culture, they become the driving force behind groundbreaking achievements. Imagine a team that not only stays ahead of the curve but actively shapes it, fostering a culture of creativity and experimentation. This is the hallmark of modern startups, where diverse minds, skills, and passions converge to pursue a shared vision of innovation and impact.

By empowering team members to think boldly and turn ambitious ideas into reality, startups can unlock their full potential and make a lasting difference in the market. Investors are more likely to back startups that demonstrate a clear understanding of their market position and growth potential.

Market analysis and future-proofing

For a startup team to be future-ready, an in-depth market understanding is vital. This involves rigorous analysis of supply and demand trends, coupled with astute forecasting of future business potential. The team should possess a curious mindset, constantly assessing the market’s receptiveness to their product or service, and staying ahead of the curve in understanding the dynamic needs of their target audience. A well-researched market analysis showcases the team’s preparedness and strategic foresight, key attributes that investors look for.

Summing up

Building a future-ready startup team isn’t a one-and-done task; it’s an ongoing process that requires visionary leadership. The key lies in embracing innovation, being adaptable, having a pulse on the market, and celebrating diversity. While the journey may be daunting, the rewards of successfully building a robust, future-ready team are immeasurable. In the end, it’s these forward-thinking teams that will drive the next wave of disruptive innovations, shaping the future of industries and economies alike.

(Anshuman Das is the CEO and Founder of LONGHOUSE Consulting, an advisory firm)