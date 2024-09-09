Astronauts Stranded After Starliner’s Empty Return: The Future of Boeing in Space?

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft made a dramatic, empty touchdown in New Mexico on September 7, 2024, marking the end of its first crewed test flight—without its crew. NASA astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams remain aboard the International Space Station (ISS) due to concerns over the Starliner’s thruster performance and other technical hitches, adding a twist to an already bumpy mission.

Originally planned for an eight-day mission, the astronauts are now set to extend their stay on the ISS until February 2025, awaiting a safer return via SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft. This decision followed a series of unexpected issues, including multiple helium leaks and several failed reaction control thrusters, which challenged Starliner's performance from the start. Despite these hurdles, the spacecraft managed a precise automated docking with the ISS.

The Starliner's rocky journey reflects Boeing's ongoing struggle in the commercial space race. Initially seen as a competitor to SpaceX, which has already completed numerous successful crewed missions, Boeing's progress has been plagued by delays and technical difficulties. Since 2014, NASA has invested $4.2 billion in Boeing's Starliner program, more than the $2.6 billion allocated to SpaceX. Yet, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon has emerged as the more reliable vehicle, forcing NASA to rethink its strategy and rely heavily on Elon Musk’s venture for astronaut transport.

NASA and Boeing have expressed optimism about Starliner’s future despite its troubled past. Boeing plans to conduct a thorough review of the flight data to address the issues. While Starliner’s first operational mission (Starliner-1) has been pushed back to August 2025 at the earliest, its certification remains uncertain. This delay not only complicates Boeing's plans but also poses risks to NASA's broader human spaceflight objectives, including its goals for lunar and deep space exploration.

The human side of this story can't be overlooked. Wilmore and Williams face an extended period in the confined environment of the ISS, dealing with both the physical challenges of microgravity and the mental toll of isolation. Their mission may extend up to 270 days, a long stretch but not quite a record. American astronaut Frank Rubio holds that title with a whopping 371 consecutive days in space. However, Wilmore and Williams’ extended stay adds valuable data to NASA's ongoing research into the effects of prolonged space travel on human health, even as they wait for a safe ride home.

For Boeing, the future is cloudy. The company has already spent $1.5 billion beyond its fixed-price contract with NASA, and additional costs may be on the horizon if further redesigns and tests are required. With the next crewed flight delayed and competition fierce, Boeing's place in NASA's commercial crew program is more precarious than ever.

As the dust settles over New Mexico’s White Sands, both Boeing and NASA have some serious thinking to do. For now, all eyes are on SpaceX to bring the astronauts home safely and on Boeing to prove its worth in the ever-competitive field of space exploration​