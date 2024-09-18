BuildPiper makes software delivery swift, simple and affordable

Companies today must acknowledge a simple truth - a slow software development process may leave you lagging behind the competition and missing vital market opportunities. Businesses need to reduce the time it takes to go from the initial idea to deployment.

However, there’s a catch. Focusing purely on delivery speed could result in compromised software quality, misunderstanding or ignoring user needs, limited innovation, increasing technical debt, and neglecting the well-being of internal engineering and developer teams.

How can businesses deliver value to their end users quickly and efficiently? And, can they do this without compromising on security, quality and cost to offer a smooth and seamless experience? Given the business impact of a bad product rollout, it becomes incumbent on leadership to look at various practices, including efficient development processes, agile methodologies, a culture of continuous improvement and effective metrics.

Businesses - large and small - require a solution that offers high velocity, fortified security, greater return on investment (ROI), certified quality, increased productivity, and compliance.

With BuildPiper, a Kubernetes, microservices and legacy application delivery platform that offers all the benefits of next-gen application delivery.

Built on a decade of experience from the team at OpsTree, and 250+ solution implementations, BuildPiper’s focus is on simplifying software delivery. Everything from automated setup to cloud management can be handled through an easy-to-use interface, robust Command Line Interface (CLI), Blueprints & Template based standards, deployment insights, GitOps integration, and more.

Today, every company is a software company and the solution is geared to cut through the chaos and deliver software faster through a single pane of glass. The result? 10x reduction in time and cost, 8x increase in efficiency and release velocity, 5x increase in team productivity, and 100% security and compliance.

Accelerating application delivery

BuildPiper empowers organisations to launch products in an accelerated and affordable manner. It offers a range of features, including a Central Software Catalog management, an agile governance assistant which eliminates manual interventions, full scale infrastructure governance, organisation wide standardisation, compliance, auditing and security - no matter the size of the business, jet speed recovery and replication, on demand/ ephemeral environments and multi-cloud deployment and management.

With BuildPiper, tech teams can automate faster and earlier in the development process, derive rich insights from a customisable, state-of-the-art dashboard, create and manage pipelines, and much more. Businesses like Airtel & McKesson (US Fortune 10 Company), LensKart, Nykaa, Pine Labs, Solv, and Apnamart, amongst many others, have trusted BuildPiper to bring speed and efficiency to their software delivery systems.

Accelerating Software Velocity for Business Excellence : Lenskart

Organisations often struggle with the seamless and swift delivery of software. At the heart of this problem is engineering productivity. Engineers and developers struggle with operational bottlenecks, complex technologies, legacy systems, and other many such challenges.

Lenskart, a leading ecommerce platform for eyewear in India, was modernising its current supply chain and fulfilment application delivery to make it more agile. The company required a robust underlying platform to enable seamless CI/CD for the platform. It wanted to empower development and Quality Engineering (QE) teams to be self-sufficient in managing the application delivery lifecycle. It also wanted to simplify complexities in managing Kubernetes and microservices applications.

BuildPiper enabled developers and QE teams to independently manage deployments, without the need of being an expert at technology like Kuberentes. With a template-based approach for microservices delivery, also onboarded AWS EKS clusters for Kubernetes management, and conducted comprehensive security checks for CI/CD workflows. This resulted in 80% reduction of time and cost when it came to deployment.

“BuildPiper is very closely connected to our engineering practices like ci/cd, git ops, and microservices model which we were moving towards, so it was a good fit for us,” says Rajdeep Bhattacharya, Head of DevOps, Lenskart.

Speeding up success for SMBs: Solv

Behind successful small and medium businesses is an efficient and secure platform that will enhance the overall business experience. Solv, an online marketplace for SMBs, was aware of this when it partnered with BuildPiper for enhancing the overall experience that it wanted to deliver for their customers. The objective was to eliminate any manual software delivery processes and configuration challenges that could have led to delayed or failed transactions, thus impacting customer trust. They also wanted a comprehensive, real time comprehensive monitoring and reporting dashboards across software delivery and business outcome metrics that brought focus on operational inefficiency.

BuildPiper helped to streamline Solv’s business transactions by automating various software delivery processes and standardising system configurations across all environments. Visibility and tracking were enhanced through centralised reporting of real-time data. Enhanced monitoring tools spotted errors in the system and empowered Solv teams to take preemptive measures. BuildPiper also prioritised security as a part of its efforts, setting up comprehensive security checks and streamlined access control processes. It was able to automate 60-70% of the tasks needed to smoothly run the platform, making the Solv experience fast, secure, and seamless for its customers.

“BuildPiper accelerated and fully automated our secure software delivery lifecycle with integrated testing and on demand environments as well” says Ashok Pandey, Director DevOps, Solv.

Building consistency, eliminating drift: Lets Transport

Tech teams have been battling the conundrum of configuration drift for decades. This problem arises when IT system configurations gradually change - or drift - over time. The drift is often unintentional, and happens when ad hoc changes are made to software, hardware, and operating systems. Consequently, configurations no longer align to an organisation's requirements or objectives, leading to system instability, increased downtime, and compliance drift (where systems fall out of compliance).

This was the challenge that Lets Transport, a supply chain and logistics company, wanted to handle. As the business expanded and new features were added, the company strove to scale the operational efficiency of its platform. Examination of the underlying infrastructure revealed a host of problems, from the manual set-up of cloud infrastructure struggling to accommodate a growing customer base to suboptimal CI/CD flow leading to development and performance roadblocks.

BuildPiper offered a series of targeted solutions, including a managed setup of cloud environments, secure CI/CD deployments for all environments, 360-degree monitoring with a centralised dashboard, and more. As a result, Lets Transport saw a 100% reduction in deployment time, zero global configuration failed changes, and simple management of microservices

“Beyond the comprehensive product features, what stood out for us was the extensive and very proactive product support that was provided for all our use cases - be it multiple deployments or any other tailored use case,” says Parijat Rathore, CTO, Lets Transport.

What’s next in the pipeline for BuildPiper?

Expansion is the way forward for BuildPiper. Not only is the company actively pursuing market penetration amongst enterprise clients in the US and India, it also aims to form alliances with global service consulting companies, , and hyper-scalers like AWS, Azure, and GCP for Joint GTM plans.

BuildPiper’s future roadmap also includes vertical expansion. It plans to grow the engineering, customer success, marketing and R&D teams, with the total headcount of the organisation expected to double. In the long term, the company aims to become a market leader in the Internal Developer Platform (IDP) and Platform Engineering space, becoming the tool of choice for enterprise and midsize organisations.

Explore the exciting features of BuildPiper here .