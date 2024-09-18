Flappy Bird Will Fly Again: Crypto, New Characters, Multiplayer Modes and Controversy

The beloved mobile game Flappy Bird, which took the world by storm in 2014, is set to make a comeback. However, the original creator, Dong Nguyen, has distanced himself from this new version, leading to questions about the game's authenticity and what fans can expect. This article will explore the details surrounding the game's return, the features of the new version, and the implications of Nguyen's disavowal.

The Original Flappy Bird Phenomenon

Launched in May 2013, Flappy Bird quickly became a cultural phenomenon. By January 2014, it was the most downloaded free game on Apple's App Store, reportedly generating $50,000 a day through ads and in-app purchases. However, just a month later, Nguyen pulled the game from digital storefronts, citing concerns over its addictive nature and the overwhelming pressure it placed on him.

Nguyen's decision to remove Flappy Bird marked a significant moment in mobile gaming history. The game became synonymous with frustration and obsession, leading to a mix of admiration and criticism from players and industry experts alike.

The Flappy Bird Foundation's Announcement

Recently, a group known as The Flappy Bird Foundation announced plans to relaunch Flappy Bird. They claim to have acquired the rights to the game from Gametech Holdings LLC, which had secured the trademark after Nguyen's original trademark was deemed abandoned earlier this year. The foundation aims to bring back Flappy Bird with new features and gameplay modes.

The upcoming version is scheduled for release on web browsers by late October 2024 and is expected to be available on Android and iOS devices in 2025. This new iteration promises exciting upgrades that could attract both nostalgic players and newcomers alike.

What Features Can Players Expect?

The revamped Flappy Bird will introduce several new features that distinguish it from the original:

New Characters: Players can look forward to additional characters like Peng the penguin and Quirky with a rainbow mohawk.

Game Modes: The game will feature various modes, including an Easy mode for beginners and multiplayer challenges that allow players to compete against each other.

Rivals Mode: This mode will enable players to compete with friends or other players in real-time.

Unique Gameplay Mechanics: A new gameplay mode will involve shooting birds through a basketball hoop, adding a fresh twist to the classic mechanics.

These enhancements aim to modernize the game while retaining its core appeal.

The New Version: A Different Bird?

The upcoming version of Flappy Bird is being developed by a group called The Flappy Bird Foundation, which claims to have acquired the rights from Gametech Holdings. This acquisition reportedly occurred after a court determined that Nguyen had abandoned his trademark by failing to renew it. As a result, Gametech was able to secure the rights and subsequently sell them to the new development team.

Despite the excitement surrounding this announcement, Nguyen has made it clear that he did not sell his rights and has no affiliation with the new game. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), he stated: “No, I have no relation with their game. I did not sell anything.” This statement raises questions about the authenticity of this new version and whether it can capture the essence of what made the original so special.

The Crypto Connection

Adding another layer of intrigue is the potential integration of cryptocurrency into the new Flappy Bird. Reports suggest that hidden pages on the game's website hinted at plans for a Web3 experience, including references to Solana—a blockchain platform known for its speed and low transaction costs. While specifics about these features remain unclear, they indicate a shift towards modern gaming trends that may alienate traditional fans of Flappy Bird.

This pivot towards cryptocurrency also aligns with broader industry trends where many developers are exploring blockchain technology as a means to enhance gameplay and player engagement. However, Nguyen has explicitly stated his lack of support for crypto initiatives, further distancing himself from this new direction.

In conclusion, while Flappy Bird may be making a comeback, it is clear that this new version will not be an exact replica of what once captured our hearts. With its original creator disavowing any connection and hints at cryptocurrency integration, fans must brace themselves for a different experience altogether. Whether this new iteration can live up to its predecessor remains to be seen—but one thing is certain: Flappy Bird is back in a way we never expected.

