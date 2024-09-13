7 Global brands that have become beloved Indian icons

From Coca-Cola's red cans to McDonald's spicy McAloo Tikki, some foreign brands have seamlessly woven themselves into the fabric of Indian life. But how did these international giants transform from outsiders to beloved household names? In this article, we explore the stories of seven iconic brands that didn't just enter the Indian market—they embraced it, adapted, and became quintessentially 'Indian.'

1. Coca-cola

Coca-Cola's journey in India has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. Back in 1950, the iconic American brand made its grand entrance into the Indian market. Surprisingly, the firm left in 1977 due to regulatory constraints requiring foreign companies for equity dilution.

However, after a 17-year hiatus, Coca-Cola made a return in 1993. With a bold move that included a 60% acquisition of the Parle Group, known for popular brands like Thums Up, Limca, and Gold Spot, the firm reclaimed its position with a dominating presence in bottling and distribution. Since then, Coca-Cola's iconic red branding and catchy commercials have made it a nationwide household name.

2. Maggi

Nestle's Maggi was introduced to the Indian market in 1983, featuring a "2-minute noodles" television campaign coinciding with the country's first World Cup win in cricket. The brand successfully established itself as a household staple in India by targeting young children and women.

Maggi adapted to the Indian palate by introducing flavours like masala and tomato. However, the product faced a ban in the country due to excessive lead content and alleged mislabeling of "No MSG".

Despite these setbacks, the company returned with aggressive marketing campaigns and promotions to rebuild trust with Indian consumers in 2016. Today, Maggi has become synonymous with quick and convenient meals, catering to the fast-paced lifestyle of Indians.

3. Lays

Lays, a brand under PepsiCo, has become a go-to snack for many Indians. The company started in 1995 and quickly gained popularity for its eye-catching packaging and affordability.

With a wide range of flavours that cater to local tastes such as Magic Masala and Chile Limon, Lays has successfully blended itself into the Indian snack market. Moreover, its quirky advertisements featuring popular celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and M.S Dhoni have also contributed to its popularity.

4. Closeup

Back in 1975, Closeup, a toothpaste brand owned by Unilever, shook up the Indian market with the launch of the first "gel-toothpaste." Its striking red colour set it apart from the traditional white toothpaste of the time.

Known for its fresh breath and teeth-whitening properties, Closeup has positioned itself as a must-have oral care product for many Indians. With captivating advertising campaigns like "Paas Aao Na" that emphasise confidence and attraction, Closeup has truly struck a chord with the younger audience.

5. Cadbury

Mondelez India formerly Cadbury, a British brand, has managed to capture the hearts of Indians with its delicious chocolates. In 1948 when the company arrived in the Indian market, it faced a key challenge. At that time, chocolates were not considered a delight when compared to traditional Indian sweets and multiple local chocolate brands were available.

To create a space in the market, Cadbury launched innovative product offerings like Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk, its festival celebrations range and memorable slogans like "Kuch meetha ho jaaye".

By doing so, the company became a favourite during festivals and special occasions. The brand's emotional advertisements have also helped to create a strong connection with the Indian audience.

6. Hyundai

Have you ever stopped to wonder how Hyundai, a South Korean car manufacturer, managed to rise above established giants like Maruti, Mahindra, and Tata in India? It all started with the launch of the Hyundai Santro in 1998, a move that quickly won the hearts of Indian car enthusiasts.

Despite releasing models like Sonata, Getz, and Tucson, Hyundai struggled to make a lasting impact. However, everything changed in 2007 when the company unveiled the i10 hatchback, causing a sensation across the country.

Today, Hyundai boasts a lineup of popular car models in India, including the Creta, Venue, and Xcent. The brand's unwavering commitment to safety, fuel efficiency, and customer satisfaction has earned it a dedicated following in India.

7. McDonald's

McDonald's, the American fast-food giant came to India in 1996 but quickly understood their menu needed a revamp to suit the Indian taste buds. Since beef and pork are not commonly consumed in India, McDonald's introduced a range of vegetarian options like the McAloo Tikki burger and McVeggie, winning over the hearts of Indians.

By combining global flavours with desi spices at affordable prices, McDonald's has become a go-to choice for quick and satisfying meals.

The takeaway

Overall, these 7 foreign brands have made their mark in the Indian market by understanding local preferences, adapting their products, and creating strong brand identities. Through innovative marketing strategies and a deep understanding of the desi consumers, these brands have become 'Indian' icons in their respective industries.