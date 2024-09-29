Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

REC raises $500M via green bond

Latest fund raise was part of $10 billion global medium-term programme of the company.

Press Trust of India9774 Stories
REC raises $500M via green bond

Sunday September 29, 2024 , 2 min Read

State-owned REC Ltd on Saturday said it has raised $500 million through green dollar bonds to support various renewable energy projects.

The five-year note has a coupon rate of 4.75% per annum to be paid semi-annually and the maturity date of September 27, 2029. This is the first US dollar bond issuance from an Indian public sector enterprise in 2024, REC said in a statement.

The latest fundraise was part of a $10 billion global medium-term programme of the company.

The proceeds will be used to finance eligible green projects, in accordance with REC's Green Finance Framework as per green bond principles of Climate Bond Initiative, London and RBI's ECB guidelines, with a second-party opinion from Sustainable Fitch, it said.

"The overwhelming demand for our green bonds, amidst a challenging global financial environment, reflects the established standing of India as a key player in the green finance market," said Vivek Kumar Dewangan, CMD of REC Ltd. 

The notes will be rated Baa3/BBB– (Moody's/Fitch) and will be listed on Global Securities Market of India International Exchange (India INX) and NSE IFSC in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Barclays, DBS, HSBC, Mizuho, MUFG, and Standard Chartered Bank are the joint bookrunners for the issue, it stated.

REC's loan book stands at Rs 5.30 lakh crore and net worth at Rs 72,351 crore as on June 30, 2024. 

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

  • Just In
  • green bonds
  • Funding