Are you ready for TechSparks 2024?

Launched in 2009, TechSparks has created a platform for emerging leaders to showcase their calibre, grow their network, and win investor interest. Over the years, TechSparks, which has held more than 1,000 sessions, has welcomed 2,200+ speakers and 500k+ delegates. The event has single-handedly fostered over 1.5 million meaningful connections, creating employment opportunities for more than 2.5 lakh individuals and helping companies win a whopping $2 billion in funding.

Now, TechSparks Bengaluru is gearing up for its grand 15th edition, focusing on the next leg of growth of India’s innovation and startup ecosystem. This is where ideas will converge, innovations will thrive, and the pulse of India’s tech revolution will beat louder than ever before. Are you ready?

What to expect in 2024?

To be held on September 26-28 at Taj Yeshwantpur, TechSparks Bengaluru 2024 will celebrate India's rise towards global tech leadership, and work with national and international leaders who are a part of India’s technological transformation and growth story.

Join us as entrepreneurs, global business leaders, investors, government, and tech enthusiasts explore collaborative opportunities and add new knowledge to their arsenal. The summit promises a stellar lineup of keynotes, masterclasses, fireside chats, deep-dive roundtables, and opportunities for collaborating and connecting.

As India readies to become a global tech powerhouse, TechSparks 2024 will showcase the latest cutting-edge innovations and collaborations that have transformed ideas into impactful realities.

The who’s who at TechSparks 2024

TechSparks 2024 Bengaluru edition aims to be even more inclusive, featuring a curated lineup of ecosystem leaders and industry experts, to celebrate innovation, diversity, and success stories within the tech community.

Listen to industry veterans and experts such as Dr Sreedhara Panicker Somanath, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation; Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder, Ola; Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO, Zerodha and Rainmatter; Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO, InMobi Group, Harshil Mathur, Co-founder and CEO, Razorpay; Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO, PhysicsWallah; Mabel Chacko, Co-founder and COO, Open Financial Technologies; and Anish Achuthan, Co-founder and CEO, Open Financial Technologies Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, Asia South, NVIDIA; Amrit Acharya, Co-founder and CEO, Zetwerk; Srinath Ramakkrushnan, Co-founder and COO, Zetwerk; and Dr Rohini Srivathsa, CTO, Microsoft India and South Asia will also grace the stage to provide invaluable insights and information.

There are more experts on the list: Dr Tapan Sahoo, Executive Director, Head of Digital Enterprise, Maruti Suzuki India Limited; Supriya Paul, Co-founder and CEO, Josh Talks; Shivaarti Bajaj, Founding Managing Partner, RSD Bajaj Global Law Firm; Varun Bajaj, President, Iniewa, Alok Goyal, Partner, Stellaris Venture Partners; and Sandeep Sinha, Co-founder and Co-CEO, OISTER.

The much-anticipated Tech30

Over the last decade, more than 300 startups have made it to YourStory's annual cohort of India’s 30 most disruptive tech startups and have gone on to become transformative leaders in their fields.

Meet the new-age companies disrupting traditional industries with innovation to solve real-world problems and become changemakers as they put India on the global map. The Tech30 startups have till now collectively raised growth capital of more than $2 billion and created more than 31,000 jobs.

Connect, network, and level up

Networking is the foundation on which you can grow a successful business. It lets you meet potential customers or collaborators, access investors, gain knowledge, and build your personal brand. Attending TechSparks 2024 is an easy way to network effectively and set your business up for growth and success. The opportunities for collaborating and connecting include a lineup of booths showcasing products and services offered by many top startups and ecosystem enablers.

Advice from game-changing founders can change the game. Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn how to define core product and services, streamline processes, build a strong team, focus on customer acquisition, invest in marketing, raise capital, and navigate the many bumps that are likely to appear on the road to success.

India’s most influential startup-tech summit offers an insider’s look at trends and movements in the startup ecosystem, which has seen a surge in AI, EV, deeptech, and spacetech in the last few years. The interactive workshops and masterclasses conducted by industry gurus offer practical insights and knowledge that can be applied in real life to elevate your skills and stand out in the competitive world of tech.

TechSparks 2024 will be a pivotal moment for the tech community. Entrepreneurs, investors, industry experts, and tech enthusiasts—everyone’s invited to be a part of this transformative event and collectively shape the future of Indian technology.

How’s the josh, India?