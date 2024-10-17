Addressing healthcare disparities in rural India through technology

Health disparities in urban and rural India are not only large but also severe, and they demand immediate and urgent attention. A long-running complaint about the lack of basic medical facilities, quality healthcare professionals, and timely and accurate treatment in rural areas has been a cause of concern.

Where cities stand tall by claiming advanced healthcare systems, state-of-the-art hospitals, and a large number of special facilities, inadequate infrastructure, inadequate doctors, or no access to even the most basic medicines in rural regions are a common phenomenon.

It has created a gap that highly contributes to the poor health status of individuals in the countryside, with a high record of preventable diseases, increased maternal and infant mortality, and usually a low life expectancy. However, advances in technology have created more potential ways to address these inequalities in healthcare services.

The gap between quality healthcare and geographical location will be bridged by making quality healthcare accessible and available everywhere with the help of digital health care tools, disruptive solutions such as mobile healthcare applications, and others.

Key concerns

About 30% of the hospital beds and 50% of the health institutions are reportedly located in rural areas, which account for 67% of India's total population. The doctor-to-patient ratio is alarmingly low in the rural setup, estimated at almost 1:25,000. According to the Worldwide Health Organization, the recommended ratio would be 1:1000.

Many villages also lack primary healthcare. The World Health Organization report shows that the total number of health workers in the country's towns accounts for only one-third of the country's total population; while the majority of the country's population resides in its rural areas.

It gets worse: with healthcare professionals feeling reluctant to work there because of the poor living conditions, lack of infrastructure, and absence of full career growth opportunities. These disease conditions in the rural setup, mainly caused due to ignorance, primarily because of inadequate education, eventually lead to late diagnosis and later treatment.

Most villagers go for traditional healing by certain practitioners or self-medication, making health conditions worse. Because there are no health centers, patients have to go for medication from distant places for longer distances, which increases the prices and the time needed for treatment.

Addressing healthcare concerns with technology

Technology has the ability to revolutionise health care in India, particularly by bridging the gap between cities and villages. As digital solutions become integrated into rural ecosystems, distance, accessibility, and affordability barriers will no longer separate quality healthcare from those who need it the most. This potential for transformation should instill hope and optimism in our collective efforts to address healthcare disparities.

Telemedicine is one of the best tools for that change. Teleconsultations allow people in rural locations to communicate with doctors and specialists in urban areas without traveling, saving their time and money and ensuring timely medical advice and continuous care for chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

In that regard, with telemedicine being linked to primary healthcare, trained healthcare workers can reach out online to acquire virtual consultations from patients. It creates a hybrid model incorporating physical care and digital reach to provide well-rounded care to patients.

Mobile health (mHealth) services play a significant role in narrowing the gap. These applications give information about health, reminders on medication, and e-records of one's health. They also carry educational materials on preventing diseases, maternal health, nutrition, and hygiene, among other health information, so that people take charge of their health.

For instance, pregnant women in rural areas can use an mHealth app to track their pregnancies and receive reminders for check-ups with updated information regarding childbirth and infant care. Similarly, patients suffering from chronic diseases will monitor their symptoms and medications and get tailored health recommendations through such platforms.

Digital health platforms are, therefore, crucial to streamlining healthcare delivery because they connect patients, providers, and pharmacies on a single interface. For example patients in rural areas can schedule appointments, examine laboratory results, place medicine orders and even talk with doctors remotely.

Digitising health records allows healthcare providers to easily access an individual medical history, lowering the risk of misdiagnoses while improving continuity of care. This also trains and upskills health providers in rural areas to provide more effective care with modern knowledge attained through online courses and webinars.

The Indian government has previously taken various steps to address healthcare disparities. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has developed several ICT initiatives, including the National Health Portal, e-Hospital @NIC, and mobile apps on vaccination tracking, disease management, and stress management.

Even telemedicine services connect remote areas through the National Telemedicine Network with healthcare services. In contrast, SATCOM-based telemedicine nodes, in association with the Department of Space, expand the reach of telemedicine. Public-private partnerships can also significantly ensure affordable digital devices, increase telemedicine facilities and increase digital literacy in rural areas.

Another tool is AI, which can be used to solve healthcare disparities. It will make possible diagnosis of diseases and predict health outcomes, thus paving the way for treatment tailored to individual patients and high-quality health care in disadvantageous regions.

AI-powered chatbots could provide real-time medical advice, helping patients of rural regions reach the healthcare professionals without moving to urban areas.This reassurance about the potential of advanced technology should inspire confidence in our ability to bridge healthcare gaps.

Technology needs to be available and affordable to bridge the healthcare gap between rural and urban India. It requires internet connectivity and the availability of a smartphone, as well as training for doctors and patients. With telemedicine, mHealth applications, digital health platforms, and AI-driven innovations, everybody can be accessed and treated regardless of their location, bringing the potential of a healthier, equitable society with regards to healthcare with it.

(Gaurav Dubey is the Founder and CEO of Livlong 365.)