Adobe launches GenStudio to accelerate marketing campaigns with GenAI

Adobe has launched Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing, a GenAI application to help brands and agencies for their advertising and marketing campaigns.

The newly-launched platform enables brands to access a unified, self-service application for designing paid social advertisements, display ads, banners, marketing emails, by utilising pre-approved or on-brand content.

It also allows collaboration between creative teams that set brand foundations like voice, channel strategies, and imagery guidelines, and marketing teams that work on generating large-scale variations for high-demand channels such as paid media.

“Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing enables creatives to focus on delivering deep creative designs that amplify a brand, while empowering their marketing counterparts to create the high volume of content variations that are needed to drive customer engagement, personalisation and conversion,” said Varun Parmar, General Manager, Adobe GenStudio.

The application offers tools that allow users to find brand-approved assets and create content variations with GenAI, like Adobe Firefly, and third-party models for writing copy for emails, paid media, and ads.

The company stated that platforms such as ﻿Google﻿, ﻿Meta﻿, Microsoft, Snapchat, and TikTok will soon be able to activate campaigns and get direct performance insights.

Adobe’s AI can also identify key elements such as objects, colours, and audio in images or videos, helping marketers understand what resonates with consumers and why.

The company has also started publicly distributing Adobe Firefly, an AI model that can generate video from text prompts.

Adobe Firefly is rolling out with Generative Extend in Premiere Pro, along with two additional text-to-video and image-to-video tools available online. The latest Firefly Image 3 model claims to be 4x faster than its earlier versions.

Additionally, Adobe is collaborating with several agency partners, including Accenture Song, Dentsu, IBM Consulting, Stagwell, WPP, Interpublic Group, Media.Monks, among others.

GenStudio for Performance Marketing is the newest addition to Adobe GenStudio, an end-to-end solution streamlining content creation, management, and performance tracking for marketing campaigns. It integrates with Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Creative Cloud tools like Workfront, Frame.io, Firefly, Adobe Express, Experience Manager, and Content Analytics.

“Our integration with Adobe is one of a variety of ways that we’re working to make the ad creative process as seamless and efficient as possible for businesses,” said Cynthia Dinh, director of strategic monetization partnerships, Meta.