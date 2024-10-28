iPhone SE4 comes to India: What you need to know about price, specification, launch

Apple is set to introduce another smartphone to its lineup, with the iPhone SE4 set to go into production soon. This will be the fourth iPhone SE since the product line debuted in 2016. It's Apple's only mid-range product line for budget-conscious consumers.

According to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will begin mass production of the fourth-generation iPhone SE in December. In the first quarter of next year, Apple projects producing about 8.6 million units of the smartphone, Kuo said in his blog.

The new iPhone SE is expected to be launched in March or April 2024.

As per the latest leak, iPhone SE4 is said to be priced between $499 and $549. This is an increase from the $429 price tag of iPhone SE3.

In India, iPhone SE3 was launched at a price of Rs 43,900. This implies that iPhone SE4 will be priced between Rs 51,000 and Rs 56,000 in India.

iPhone SE will reportedly come with a 3,279mAh battery. This is an improvement from the third-generation SE which had a 2,018mAh battery. Its screen size is also said to increase from 4.7 inches to 6.06 inches.It will also run on Apple's A18 chip, which also powers iPhone 16.

According to details shared on X by tipster Jukanlosreve, it will also be the first smartphone from Apple since the iPhone 14 to sport a display notch. It will feature 8GB of RAM to enable Apple Intelligence support, and the first-ever Apple-designed 5G modem.