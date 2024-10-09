AI product design startup Figr bags $2.25M in seed funding round led by Kalaari Capital

Figr, an AI-based product design startup, has raised $2.25 million in a Series A funding round led by ﻿Kalaari Capital﻿. The round also saw participation from ﻿Antler﻿, Golden Sparrow, and several angel investors.

The funds will be used to enhance Figr's core technology, particularly custom AI models for UI/UX (user interface and user experience) design, and to expand the startup's product and growth teams, said the company, in a statement.

“We saw designers spending weeks on research and wireframing before even starting the creative work. Figr can make this process 10 times faster by handling the non-creative tasks, allowing designers to focus on what they do best,” said Moksh Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Figr.

Founded in 2023 by Moksh Garg and Chirag Singla, Figr leverages advanced AI technology to help product teams to create high-quality UI/UX design.

The Bengaluru-based startup aims to streamline the design process by transforming rough ideas into fully functional designs. It tackles the common bottlenecks in the design process, where teams often spend weeks on research and wireframing before moving to creative tasks.

Figr has enabled product teams to shorten design timelines and reduce costs by automating repetitive tasks and rapid prototyping, said the company.

Figr, which was born out of the founders' firsthand experience with the challenges in product design, claims to have around 75,000 signups and over 5 lakh queries processed on its platform. Around 80% of its users are from outside India, says the company.

“With its ability to blend collective human feedback and deep personalisation, AI will transform design into a more dynamic and iterative process ... The (Figr) platform seamlessly integrates with existing design workflows, driving significant gains in productivity and efficiency,” said Sampath P, Partner, Kalaari Capital.

“We at Kalaari are thrilled to partner with them on their journey, as they shape the future of product design and unlock enormous value for designers worldwide,” he added.

As part of its growth strategy, Figr is targeting a wide range of designers, including freelancers, design studios, and design teams at startups.

The startup was selected for the 'Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First' cohort this year.