OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal introduces new B2B product

﻿OYO﻿ Founder Ritesh Agarwal took to social media platform X and introduced Oravel Travel Solutions, the company’s B2B product.

Identifying the need for seamless corporate travel and event planning, OYO's 500+ company-serviced accommodations across India will offer special corporate rates—complete with comfortable stays, tailored meal plans, conference setups, and event support, Agarwal said in his post.

He further added that the B2B arm has successfully executed various events and stays across industries for clients including Tech Mahindra Ltd, Cult fit Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Sun TV Network Limited, V Mart Retail Ltd, Devyani International Limited, JIO Platforms Limited, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Limited, India Infoline Limited, and Reliance Group Support Services Private Limited.

Introducing Oravel Travel Solutions - A B2B Product by OYO!



At OYO, we understand the need for seamless corporate travel and event planning. Whether it’s organising summits, off sites, or business events, our 500+ company-serviced accommodations across India offer special… pic.twitter.com/mPpXqfiRmq — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) October 22, 2024

The IPO-bound hospitality platform had recently expanded its leadership team with five new appointments with the aim to strengthen OYO's global operations and enhance its focus on growth and technology.

Last month, OYO’s parent company had agreed to acquire economy lodging franchiser G6 Hospitality from Blackstone Real Estate for $525 million in an all-cash transaction. It was reported that the deal is expected to be finalised in the fourth quarter of 2024.