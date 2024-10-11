Hitachi Energy Powers India's Green Future with Rs 2,000 Crore Investment in Energy Transition!

Hitachi Energy, a global leader in power technologies, has announced a major investment of Rs 2,000 crore in India over the next four to five years. This strategic move is part of the company's broader initiative to support India's ambitious energy transition and meet its growing electricity demands, while also aligning with the country's net-zero goals.

Hitachi Energy’s investment will focus on expanding manufacturing capabilities, particularly in power transformers, which play a critical role in electricity transmission and renewable energy integration. This includes ramping up production for both large and specialty transformers, with upgraded testing facilities to meet the rising demand for efficient energy infrastructure. Moreover, Hitachi aims to enhance its HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) technology offerings—essential for long-distance power transmission—cementing its position as a key player in India's renewable energy landscape.

In addition to technological upgrades, Hitachi plans to strengthen its supply chain by collaborating with Indian MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) to scale up the production of key components. The company also emphasised the role of digitalisation in achieving operational flexibility, which is critical for sustaining India’s shift towards sustainable electrification.

This Rs 2,000 crore investment is part of Hitachi's broader $6 billion global expansion plan, with India remaining a vital market in its efforts to facilitate cleaner energy solutions. This move supports India’s goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070 and solidifies the country's place as a significant player in the global energy transition.

To celebrate 75 years of powering India, Hitachi also hosted a two-day event that highlighted key technological advancements, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, and experts to discuss the future of India's energy systems​.

With these investments, Hitachi is not only betting on India's growth but is also empowering the country’s path towards a greener, more sustainable future—because let’s face it, the power to change the world is literally in our grids!