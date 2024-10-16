How AI is shaping the future of employee retention

Employees are the cornerstone of any organisation, serving as the backbone of its operations. The success and growth of a business are heavily influenced by the individuals who drive its daily activities, generate innovative ideas, and foster enduring relationships with clients and customers.





However, retaining employees has become increasingly difficult in today's rapidly evolving business landscape. High turnover rates not only disrupt business continuity but also result in substantial financial losses. Consequently, employee retention has emerged as a critical strategic focus for organisations seeking to maintain stability and achieve sustainable growth.





In this context, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a significant change. With advancements in AI, companies are finding innovative ways to tackle this issue and leveraging technology to reduce turnover. By integrating AI-driven strategies into human resource management, companies can create a more supportive and engaging work environment. It will also ensure that their most valuable assets—their people—remain committed to the organisation.

Understanding employee retention

Employee retention is vital to organisational success because it reflects a company’s ability to keep employees engaged and committed over the long term. High retention rates are an indicator of a good working climate, great management, and healthy company culture. However, high employee turnover rates might indicate another level of challenges, e.g., job attrition or ineffective management. According to a 2020 The Work Institute report, 78% of the reasons employees quit are preventable.





Other than this, the cost of turnover extends far beyond just replacing an employee.





Industry studies show that the cost of replacing an employee can range from 50% to 200% of their annual salary, depending on their role and experience. Beyond fiscal impact, high turnover is negatively related to workflow efficiency as well as corporate spirit and comes with the cost of losing needed skills, expertise, and social connections. This is why employee retention has become a vital component in enhancing functional organisational designs that focus on effectiveness.

Also Read Employee retention secrets of smart SME business owners

AI: A proactive tool for employee retention

AI has evolved beyond mere task automation and data analysis, becoming a strategic tool for proactively tracking and predicting employee behaviour. Predictive analytics and sentiment analysis enable organisations to anticipate resignations, tailor career paths, and implement targeted retention strategies.





Predictive analytics, in particular, is a powerful AI solution for identifying at-risk employees. By analysing employee behaviour, performance, feedback, and contextual factors such as market conditions, AI can accurately pinpoint individuals who may be considering leaving. This allows HR departments to swiftly address issues before they escalate.





AI-powered tools like chatbots and virtual assistants have also enhanced employee experiences. These tools can provide instant answers, streamline onboarding, and offer emotional support to employees struggling with anxiety. By reducing frustration and boredom, AI can contribute to higher retention rates. Additionally, AI-driven feedback systems facilitate open communication between employees and management, ensuring timely resolution of grievances.





Moreover, AI provides HR professionals with valuable insights into employee retention challenges. By analysing retention techniques like mentorship, wellness programmes, and compensation changes, AI can identify areas requiring improvement. This enables organisations to optimise resources and demonstrate the ROI of their retention strategies to top management.

The future of AI in employee retention

As AI continues to evolve, its role in employee retention will expand, offering even more sophisticated tools and insights. All these elements and more may come into play when it comes to analysing employee experience, including AI-driven mental health support, predictive models for team dynamics and a greater degree of personalisation.





However, it is important to note that while AI can provide valuable tools and insights, it should complement and not completely replace the human touch. This will create a work environment where employees feel valued and are less likely to leave.

In closing

In an era where top talent is hard to retain, AI-driven employee retention strategies offer a powerful solution. By leveraging predictive analytics, personalised career development, AI-driven surveys, and more, organisations can reduce turnover and create a more engaged and satisfied workforce. As technology continues to advance, organisations that adopt AI in their retention strategies will be well-positioned to retain employees and thrive in a competitive marketplace.

(Aruna Gorur is the Head of Human Resources for Fujitsu's India Global Delivery Unit.)