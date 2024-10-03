Meet the legendary Jensen Huang in Mumbai at NVIDIA AI Summit India 2024

The transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly evident in India, where the country’s tech ecosystem is poised to become a global leader in AI adoption.

Indian firms, across startups and enterprises, are embracing AI at multiple levels to reshape their business models and create scalable solutions for a variety of industries.

With a vision to supercharge this growth and boost the discoverability of AI innovation, the NVIDIA AI Summit India 2024 is scheduled to take place from October 23–25, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

One of the most anticipated sessions of the summit is the exclusive fireside chat with NVIDIA Founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, on October 24, 2024.

Huang, a pioneering figure in the world of AI and deep learning, has grown NVIDIA into a world leader in GPU computing and AI technology.

Huang’s fireside chat will offer attendees a rare opportunity to hear directly from one of the most influential leaders in AI.

This promises to be an unmissable session for anyone looking to gain a deeper understanding of AI’s impact across the globe and what’s next for the industry.

Discover what’s possible with AI

Sessions at the summit feature AI industry leaders decoding the latest advancements in accelerated computing tools and techniques, AI models and deployment, computer vision and video analytics, conversational AI, data centre and cloud, data science, edge computing, GenAI, robotics, simulation and modelling, etc.

The summit also features hands-on workshops on a range of topics, including deep learning, app development with Large Language Models (LLMs), transformer-based Natural Language Processing, efficient LLM customisation, accelerated data science, and more.

Attendees from across the country, as well as those flying in from across the globe exclusively for this premier AI summit, will get access to learn about the most recent AI use cases and how they can apply these innovations within their own organisations.

They will also gain hands-on experience with NVIDIA’s latest tools and technologies through practical, in-depth sessions, network with AI innovators, startups, and industry leaders who are transforming their fields with the power of AI, and more.

The event will see a convergence of tech enthusiasts, developers, engineers, founders, CXOs, digital transformation experts, policy decision-makers etc coming together to discover what’s possible with AI.

If you’re passionate about AI and would like to explore how you can leverage it to transform your career and business, register to attend the NVIDIA AI Summit 2024.

Readers of YourStory can register here to receive an exclusive 50% discount on their conference ticket.