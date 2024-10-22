Former OYO finance chief Abhishek Gupta moves to Lenskart

﻿OYO﻿'s group chief financial officer Abhishek Gupta said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday that he has joined Lenskart in the same position.

Gupta joined OYO in June 2015, where he was primarily responsible for overseeing fundraising, managing investor relations, forging business partnerships, coordinating board activities, and leading the company’s treasury and controllership functions.

He was introduced to OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal by a classmate at the Indian School of Business. Gupta, at the time, was working with Philips.

"After nine amazing years at OYO, I have recently joined Lenskart.com as the CFO. Thank you, Ritesh and the entire team of OYO for the trust and friendship," he said in a LinkedIn post about the move. His departure from the company was announced in December.

The IPO-bound hospitality startup elevated Rakesh Kumar in December 2023 as its new CFO.

At ﻿Lenskart﻿, Gupta replaces Mukti Hariharan, who stepped down in September to join Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia as its Vice President of Finance.

Hariharan joined Lenskart in April 2023, leading the company through its $200 million funding round in June this year.