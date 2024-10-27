From a PhD drop out to building Google, Facebook, Square, DoorDash—the journey of Gokul Rajaram

Gokul Rajaram is fondly known as the 'Godfather of Google Adsense'—he grew it from zero to over $1 billion in revenue. Later, he founded an NLP company, which was acquired by Facebook, where he led the Ads Product team as Product Director, helping grow revenue from $0.75 billion to $6.5 billion, and helped Facebook transition its advertising business to become mobile-first.

Rajaram also helped Square, DoorDash, and Coinbase go public (IPO) as a member of the management team and a board. Additionally, he is a prolific angel investor, and has invested in over 300 startups, including Airtable, CRED, Curefit, Figma, Learneo, Pigment, Postman, Whatfix, and more.

In this episode, Rajaram shares insights on how to grow from startup to scale-up, quoting stories from his rich experience. He stresses on the importance of product-market fit (PMF), exploring its critical link to monetisation, and sound unit economics.

Understanding the three stages of company growth

According to Rajaram, companies generally move through three key stages—Pre-Product Market Fit (PMF), Post-PMF (Scaling), and Mature (Optimisation). Each stage requires distinct strategies, and leaders must adapt accordingly.

Pre-PMF: experimentation and customer discovery

In the initial phase, companies are in a state of exploration, trying to find the right product-market fit. This stage is marked by relentless experimentation. "You need to deeply understand your customer’s needs and ensure your product solves a real pain point," Rajaram emphasized. The focus should be on quick iterations to fine-tune the product and make it relevant to the market.

Post-PMF: scaling operations

Once PMF is achieved, the challenge shifts to scaling. This requires building a robust operational framework to support the company's growth. Rajaram highlighted the importance of hiring the right talent and building systems that can manage increasing demand without compromising quality. Scaling efficiently is key to ensuring long-term success.

Mature Stage: optimization and sustainability

At the mature stage, companies must focus on refining operations, improving profitability, and finding new areas for growth. "At this point, the goal is to ensure that the company remains innovative while optimizing for sustainability," he noted. It’s about ensuring continued market relevance while improving operational efficiency.

AI landscape: infrastructure, middleware, and applications

Shifting gears to AI, Rajaram discussed the booming AI ecosystem, breaking it into three key layers: infrastructure, middleware, and applications. He provided valuable insights into where startups can find opportunities in this complex and rapidly evolving space.

Infrastructure: capital-intensive and dominated by big players

Rajaram pointed out that the infrastructure layer of AI, including foundational models and hardware (such as NVIDIA’s chips), is largely out of reach for startups. “The capital intensity required to compete in this space is enormous,” he explained. Training models like GPT-4 costs hundreds of millions of dollars, making it difficult for smaller players to enter this race. The infrastructure domain is dominated by hyperscalers like Google, Amazon, Meta, and NVIDIA, who have made AI a strategic priority.

Middleware: opportunities and challenges

In the middleware layer, there are some opportunities for startups, but challenges remain. Rajaram acknowledged that while companies are building valuable tools, adoption can be slow, particularly among enterprises that are still figuring out how to incorporate AI into their business models. Tools for AI model safety, observability, and orchestration are crucial areas where startups can make an impact. However, many of these tools may eventually be absorbed into the platforms of large cloud providers, which could limit their independent potential.

Application Layer: the most fertile ground for startups

Rajaram views the application layer as the most promising area for startups, especially in building vertical AI applications tailored to specific industries. He categorized applications into two types: functional apps, which span multiple industries (such as accounting or sales tools), and vertical apps, which are tailored to specific sectors (like healthcare or automotive).

In the functional space, Rajaram warned that incumbents like Salesforce, HubSpot, and QuickBooks are already embedding AI into their offerings. While these are not AI-native products, they are "good enough" to satisfy customers, making it difficult for startups to break in. However, vertical applications offer more room for innovation, especially in sectors where AI can offer significant value.

One particularly exciting concept Rajaram highlighted is “Service as a Software”—transforming traditional service businesses (like consulting or IT services) into AI-driven platforms. He mentioned examples like "McKinsey as a service," where AI tools can deliver consulting insights without human intervention.

India-based startups: strong position in AI

Rajaram was particularly optimistic about the potential of India-based startups in the AI space. He pointed out that some of his Indian portfolio companies, like Dozee and Spyne, are already making significant strides in AI-driven solutions for both domestic and international markets.

“Indian startups have a strong right to win in vertical AI applications,” he said, citing the ability of Indian firms to build software quickly and leverage vast amounts of local data to train AI models. These firms can then scale their solutions globally, taking advantage of cost efficiencies and operational robustness developed in the Indian market.

He also highlighted sectors like healthcare and education, where Indian startups are in a prime position to innovate. For example, Dozee, a healthcare platform that transforms any bed into an ICU bed using AI, has proven successful in India and is now seeing traction in global markets. The company is addressing the worldwide shortage of nurses by using AI to monitor patients more efficiently, thus lowering operational costs while improving care.

