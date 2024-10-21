Stepping up the SaaS game with AI; Empowering women through tech

Hello,

It’s a pivotal moment for Boeing–deal, or no deal?

The planemaker’s striking workforce will vote Wednesday on a new contract proposal, which includes a 35% pay hike over four years that could end a costly five-week-old strike.

The strike has halted production of the planemaker's best-selling 737 MAX model and its 767 and 777 widebodies. This has led to additional pressure on the company's already fragile finances, a fact that Boeing’s CEO is now aiming to solve through asset sales and shedding non-core units.

Boeing, according to CEO Kelly Ortberg, has “spread itself too thin and must shrink”.

In the case of tech companies though, the pursuit of growth in AI technology has brought them to the cusp of a new challenge in innovation. OpenAI, Google and Anthropic are busy tackling a question: how “human” should an AI chatbot be?

The companies have been working on shaping the behaviours of their models to have personality traits like being “kind”, or “fun”.

Their differing approaches to training AI behaviour may prove crucial in deciding who dominates the burgeoning AI market, as they race to make the most responsive and useful model for people and businesses around the world.

AI demand has already caused shares in nuclear energy companies to hit record highs this week, especially on the back of Amazon and Google’s power supply deals. Investors are considering this as a sign of a nuclear renaissance, which is also spurred on by efforts to reduce fossil fuel reliance.

It could be a point to look out for in the coming week, as delegates from almost 200 countries gather in Cali, Colombia, for the biennial United Nations biodiversity summit.

The summit’s goal, according to COP16 president and Colombian environment minister Susana Muhamad, is to “make peace with nature”.

In the face of a nearly irreversible decline in wildlife populations, the stakes have never been so high. But the harder the battle, the sweeter the victory.

Stepping up the SaaS game with AI

Empowering women through tech

Feature

The software-as-a-service (SaaS) sector is swamped with innumerable AI chatbots and co-pilots to streamline customer interactions and optimise workflow. The landscape is about to be disrupted once more—this time by AI agents.

Indian startups are surfing the same wave, transitioning from pure-play SaaS products to incorporating Gen AI into their offerings.

Intelligent coworkers:

AI agents are being utilised across workplaces to automate mundane tasks, such as in the case of Ema’s universal AI employees which can take on a variety of roles, or Bengaluru-based KOGO AI, which launched an ‘AI agent marketplace’ designed to automate business operations across sectors.

The blurring lines between traditional SaaS and AI-enabled software has prompted SaaS firms, including Salesforce, to re-evaluate their pricing strategies and find new ways to measure outcomes. The SaaS leader is now pricing Agentforce at $2 per conversation for customer service and sales interactions.

With 60% of SaaS companies integrating AI, according to a ﻿ Bessemer Venture Partners﻿ report, more investors expect their portfolio companies to feature AI agents. While several concerns abound, investors are drawn to AI agents for their scalability and potential for high returns.

Women in Tech

Feminist Approach to Technology was founded in 2007 by Gayatri Buragohain, a passionate advocate of gender equality, who recognised the critical role technology plays in shaping the lives of women.

The non-profit was founded on Buragohain’s firm belief that if women are equipped with technological skills, they can break societal barriers, gain independence, and assert their voices in a rapidly evolving world.

Transforming lives:

Buragohain’s first hand experience with the challenges of being in the technology sector led her to conceptualise Feminist Approach to Technology as a space where women, especially those from vulnerable backgrounds in both urban and rural areas, could access technology and use it to improve their lives.

The organisation’s flagship initiative, the Tech Center for Girls, serves as a hub for skill-building, creative expression, and exploration. These centres provide a safe and inclusive environment where girls can learn about technology, work on real-world projects, and develop critical thinking skills.

Feminist Approach to Technology has local tech centres in urban slums and rural areas in and around Pune, Lajpat Nagar in Delhi, Giridih in Jharkhand, Patna, and other parts of Bihar.

News & updates

Joint mission: Eutelsat, the world's third-biggest satellite operator by revenue, launched 20 satellites for its communications network on Sunday, using Elon Musk's SpaceX in its first move since the merger of two European companies last year.

Negotiations: Elliott Investment Management and Southwest Airlines Co. have begun discussing a potential settlement that would avoid a proxy fight for control of the airline’s board, according to people familiar with the matter.

Acquisition: Germany's finance ministry on Sunday denied that the country was considering introducing a law to protect domestic banks from cross-border takeovers as Italy's UniCredit seeks a merger with Germany's Commerzbank.

