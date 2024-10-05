How TerraMatter turns CO2 into protein: A possible game-changer for climate and food security

Climate change is a daunting challenge, and one company is tackling it head-on by turning a problem into a groundbreaking solution.

teTerraMatter, founded by Shriyansh S, is a deep science climate technology company focused on creating a circular carbon economy by harnessing carbon emissions, specifically carbon dioxide (CO2), to create consumable protein.

This ambitious approach turns the harmful greenhouse gas, which is a significant contributor to global warming, into something beneficial for society.

A problem-solving approach to food security

Shriyansh, founder of TerraMatter, identifies as a problem solver. With the world’s population growing, we face increasing demand for food. At the same time, we cannot afford to harm the planet any further.

Shriyansh’s basic idea is to leverage a harmful pollutant like CO2 and use it as a part of the solution to food security. This solution involves feeding CO2 into a biological fermentation system, which, after multiple stages, results in a non-soluble protein powder that can be used as consumable protein.

The Proof of Concept and path to market

TerraMatter is currently in the early stages of development. The company has successfully completed a proof of concept at the laboratory level, where CO2 was processed through a fermentation system to produce a consumable protein.

Shriyansh compares their current state to the early days of solar power development in the early 2000s. The goal is now to scale up and complete the proof of concept on a larger scale, ultimately bringing a market-viable product to the masses.

Challenges and opportunities

Scaling up TerraMatter’s innovation involves several challenges. The main requirements are skill sets specific to handling fermentation processes involving gases like CO2 and the retrofitting of large-scale fermentation systems.

These fermentation systems are similar to those used in the production of alcohol or ethanol, but with different inputs. By keeping the process as simple as possible, TerraMatter aims to reduce market entry barriers, making the innovation accessible and economically viable.

Support needed to scale

TerraMatter is looking for support in various forms to take this innovation forward. Contract manufacturers, particularly those with fermenter facilities like microbreweries and ethanol production plants, are potential partners for scaling.

Shriyansh emphasises the need for collaboration, skill development, and funding to achieve their goals. The company has already raised an angel round and is currently fundraising for a higher-capacity pilot demonstration project.

A vision for the future

TerraMatter's mission is to turn the vicious cycle of climate change into a virtuous cycle by utilising CO2 for the greater good. Shriyansh believes that innovation must be accessible to the masses to be truly impactful.

The company's goal is not just to introduce a novel technology but to make it simple and scalable, thus reducing barriers to adoption. Shriyansh is hopeful that with government support and a growing focus on alternative proteins, TerraMatter’s innovation can become a key component in addressing both food security and climate change.