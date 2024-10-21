Zomato sets up framework for well-being of its delivery partners

Food delivery giant ﻿Zomato﻿ has developed a framework to address the needs of its delivery partners better.

In a blog post on Monday, the company said that the framework—developed in consultation with thousands of delivery partners, worker rights experts, social research organisations, and industry bodies—focused on five key elements: delivery partners' financial, social, physical, mental, and professional needs.

It further broke these down into over 80 smaller sub-categories, including earnings and payouts, grievance redressal, health and safety, diversity and knowledge, which essentially tie into the five key elements.

Source: Zomato

"We believe that this framework can be adopted by gig-based platforms to evaluate delivery partner well-being initiatives through a holistic yardstick," said Rakesh Ranjan, CEO of Zomato's food delivery business.

"We hope that more organisations use this, and as an industry, we are collectively able to elevate the standards of well-being for delivery partners in India," he added.

Zomato has undertaken many initiatives to better the lives of its delivery partners over the years, including real-time weather notifications, a facility to file income taxes, renting EVs, and maternity benefits.

The foodtech giant is currently planning to raise fresh capital by issuing new equity shares through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), it said in an NSE filing, when its major rival Swiggy is headed for its initial public offering.