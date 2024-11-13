Blinkit pilots large order fleet for bigger products

Zomato's quick commerce arm ﻿Blinkit﻿ is piloting a large order fleet for larger items like luggage, air purifiers, PlayStation consoles and air fryers to quick commerce customers.

According to a report by by Inc42, Blinkit has started testing the fleet in Delhi NCR region.

Zomato declined to comment on queries by YourStory.

This comes after media reports of Blinkit working on a new category of express dark stores that will ensure delivery in 30 minutes for high-value items.

This comes at a time when companies are looking to increase the average order value (AOV) on their quick commerce platforms by adding more categories, especially those with a higher ticket size.

Albinder Dhindsa-led Blinkit's average order value was at Rs 660, a marginal 8% increase from Rs 607 in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

Swiggy's Sriharsha Majety, in an exclusive pre-IPO interview with YourStory said the company is rolling out separate infrastructure for extended delivery timelines for some categories on Instamart.

“I don't think we would do large white goods electronics; it would be more of the variable category, more of the kitchen appliances, etc., under the expanded selection," said Swiggy CFO Rahul Bothra on the sidelines of discussing the company's impending IPO.