AI-focused venture capital firm BoldCap has launched Bracket for companies beyond its portfolio as a global go-to-market (GTM) platform to help connect Indian entrepreneurs building software companies with GTM leaders in North America and Europe.

Originally limited to BoldCap’s portfolio companies, Bracket is now selectively welcoming other cross-border-focused startups into its network. Since its launch in 2023, Bracket has assisted over 15 companies in gaining traction within the US market.

“It all comes from my journey of having spent a fair bit of time in the US. While building a company and primarily serving mid-market and enterprise customers, I noticed a challenge when I moved back to India. Entrepreneurs aiming to expand globally, especially to North America, struggled with the nuances of effective selling—such as packaging their product, pricing it correctly, and conducting initial customer discovery calls,” Sathya Nellore Sampat, Founder and General Partner of BoldCap, told YourStory.

“We see a massive opportunity for founders from India to build global AI businesses and Bracket is one of our ways of ensuring they have the right GTM support and allies. By opening Bracket to a wider ecosystem, we hope to help more startups unlock their potential and scale rapidly in the North American market,” Sampat added.

With several North American companies advancing in AI software adoption, Nellore emphasised the need for founders to strengthen their GTM strategies However, many homegrown startups face challenges in reaching growth even after achieving PMF (product-market fit), often due to relying on outdated GTM playbooks.

To tackle this, Bracket aims to help early-stage founders break into global markets by connecting them with top growth leaders from major companies like Databricks, Rubrik, DocuSign, Snowflake, and Salesforce.

“Today, we are flipping the term software-as-a-service towards service-as-a- software, There was a playbook that existed for SaaS in the past. There was a ﻿Freshworks﻿ playbook for mid-market, an Innovacer playbook for enterprise, and a Postman playbook for Dev tool companies. A similar playbook today for AI does not exist. Because it's a net new opportunity, and everybody is figuring this out,” he adds.

Focused on revenue, marketing, and sales, these experts have scaled businesses from startup to $100 million+ in revenue, offering founders insights to navigate North America’s competitive market.

“AI as a category is evolving. Our core mission is to connect entrepreneurs with go-to-market practitioners who are actively implementing AI in their companies. Whether it’s an AI-only business or a company adopting AI to survive and grow, we engage with both. We understand that SaaS has been established for over 20 years and isn’t going to disappear overnight,” Sampat adds.

Last year, Chennai-based BoldCap launched its second $25 million fund dedicated exclusively to early-stage software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies, with plans to invest in 15-20 startups over the next two to three years. This fund was supported by a fund of funds, a small institution, several family offices, and global founders and early operators from various companies.

“Through Bracket, I’ve been able to help early-stage founders rethink their GTM strategies and adapt to this unique shift. We’re building new playbooks for how AI products are taken to market, particularly in North America,” said Jyoti Swarnkar, Senior Monetisation Leader at DocuSign.

