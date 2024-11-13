Ennoventure bags $8.9M in Series A round led by Tanglin Venture Partners

﻿Ennoventure﻿, an AI-driven brand protection and authentication solutions provider, has secured $8.9 million in a Series A funding round led by Singapore-based venture capital firm Tanglin Venture Partners. The round also saw participation from existing investors including Fenice Investment Group and SAFE investors.

The capital will be utilised to expand Ennoventure's global footprint across the USA, UAE, India, and other markets, the company said in a statement.

“This investment will enhance our product offerings and drive our mission to provide unparalleled brand protection globally,” said Ahmad Chatila, Chairman of Ennoventure.

Founded in 2018 by Padmakumar Nair and Shalini Nair, Ennoventure utilises AI and cryptography to help businesses with brand protection through its patented invisible signature technology.

The invisible signature technology serves industries like FMCG, automotive, and industrial spare parts, providing businesses with real-time product authentication and protection against counterfeiting.

The Massachusetts-based firm also provides invisible digital packaging solutions to authenticate billions of products worldwide. Its platform integrates with existing packaging workflows, delivering secure protection for companies facing the growing threat of counterfeit goods.

“Ennoventure is addressing a critical market need with its unique, process-agnostic brand protection technology. We are proud to partner with Ennoventure as they continue to disrupt the market and provide brands with the tools they need to combat counterfeiting and safeguard consumer trust,” said Sankalp Gupta, Partner at Tanglin.

“Securing this investment is a significant milestone in our journey to become the go-to partner for brands looking to protect their products and reputations," said Padmakumar Nair, CEO and Founder of Ennoventure.

"With the support of our investors, we are well-positioned to lead the charge in delivering innovative, AI-powered solutions that empower brands to stay ahead of the curve in a fast-evolving market,” he added.