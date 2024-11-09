How schools are adapting to the digital divide?

A small school sits nestled among the hills, where access to reliable technology has always been a challenge. A few hundred miles away, another school grapples with similar issues. Yet, despite the barriers of geography and resources, these schools are finding creative ways to overcome the digital divide.





Schools in rural and remote areas in India have long faced the challenge of limited access to digital infrastructure. The gap between what urban schools can offer in terms of digital education and the reality in rural schools can be stark. However, these schools are not standing still. With support from local governments and edtech platforms, they are taking steps to ensure students are not left behind in the 21st century.

Government and edtech partnerships

Take the example of a small tribal school in Paderu district, Andhra Pradesh. Despite a lack of consistent internet access, teachers have set up small computer labs, equipped with basic hardware provided by government initiatives and edtech partners.





While these labs are not as advanced as those in urban schools, they offer students an introduction to digital literacy. With the help of simple science and mechanical kits, students are learning hands-on skills that help them understand complex concepts with limited resources. This adaptability is key to ensuring students—no matter where—can access quality education.

DIY kits: A practical approach to STEM education

In many Tier III and rural areas, school teachers are incorporating DIY (do-it-yourself) kits into the classroom, providing students with the tools to learn science, technology, and engineering in a practical, engaging way.





These kits, which require no advanced infrastructure, allow students to experiment with mechanics and basic robotics. With limited access to the internet, these physical kits have become a crucial part of the learning process, helping students to understand larger concepts even in the absence of digital resources.

A shift from traditional to modern education models

Across India, schools are slowly shifting away from the traditional education system that heavily relies on textbooks and rote learning.





This shift has been encouraged by a collective effort from governments that invest in digital infrastructure and edtech companies that provide schools with affordable, customised solutions. Together, they help rural schools adopt a more modern and practical approach to education.

The role of Digital India

The Digital India initiative has laid the foundation for digital learning by providing rural schools with basic digital infrastructure, such as computers and projectors. However, the key to success lies not just in the technology itself but in how it is used.





In many schools, teachers have taken a hands-on approach, working closely with students to ensure they can make the most of the limited resources available.

Edtech companies bridging the gap

Recognising the unique challenges faced by schools in rural districts, edtech companies have developed educational kits and tools that can be used with minimal technology.





These kits allow students to engage with science and technology in both interactive and accessible ways, regardless of their geographical location. In schools with no internet or unreliable electricity, these kits have made it possible for students to experience a form of digital education without entirely depending on digital tools.

Hands-on learning

In schools with limited access to digital tools, hands-on learning through kits and experiments has proven to be an effective way to teach students. The method allows students to explore, create, and learn, even in environments where digital access is minimal.

Proactive solutions and creative approaches

In many cases, schools are not just waiting for digital infrastructure to arrive; they are proactively investing in creative solutions.





Teachers are adapting their lessons to incorporate practical experiments, and schools are setting up small labs that allow students to explore subjects like science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in a hands-on way.





Even with limited resources, these schools are finding ways to give students the skills they need for the future.

Resilience, innovation, and hope for the future

The progress may be slow, but it is happening. Schools in rural India are showing that with the right support, the digital divide can be overcome.





These schools are creating an inclusive and forward-thinking learning environment by working together with governments and edtech companies, where every student has the chance to succeed regardless of their location or background.





The digital divide is not just about technology; it’s about access to opportunities. While there is still a long way to go, schools in places like Paderu, Medinipur, Gaya, Bhilwara, Yavatmal, and many others are proving that with creativity, collaboration, and commitment, even the most remote schools can give their students the education they deserve.





The story of India’s schools adapting to the digital age is not just one of challenges, but one of resilience, innovation, and hope for the future.





Anurag Gupta is the Co-founder and CEO of STEMROBO Technologies.