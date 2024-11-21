Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
Funding

Insurtech platform Zopper raises $25M in Series D funding

Zopper plans to use the fresh infusion to strengthen its insurance distribution platform, grow its bancassurance solutions, and improve efficiency.

Akshita Toshniwal287 Stories
Insurtech platform Zopper raises $25M in Series D funding

Thursday November 21, 2024 , 2 min Read

Insurtech platform Zopper on Thursday said it has raised $25 million in a Series D round led by Elevation Capital, Dharana Capital, and Blume Ventures.

The round adds Elevation Capital to the company's captable which already includes Creaegis, Bessemer Venture Partners, ICICI Venture, Dharana Capital and Blume Venture.

The company, founded in 2011 by Surjendu Kuila and Mayank Gupta, will use the funds to ramp up its digital infrastructure, especially to strengthen its insurance distribution platform.

The funds will help grow Zopper's bancassurance solutions and improve post-sales and service for its device and appliance protection businesses.

Also Read
RenewBuys pares FY24 losses by 40% amid merger reports

“Our thesis from the early days has been clear: There’s already an infrastructure, somebody has poured capital expenditure to build that infrastructure. So why don’t we then use technology to streamline that instead of creating everything from scratch. We are here to transform and automate the insurance distribution model in India, effectively, strategically and keeping customers in mind," Mayank Gupta, Co-Founder and COO said in a press note.

It also plans to invest in data science, data engineering, artificial intelligence, and machine learning capabilities.

It has currently partnered with 40 insurance companies and 2500+ ecosystem players. Its insurtech platform is equipped with over 1,000 APIs and the company works with insurance providers to create suitable byte-sized integrated insurance solutions for partners.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti