The mega auction for IPL 2025 will be held in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah, on November 24 and 25.

A total of 1,574 players will go under the hammer as part of the IPL auction. Of these, 1,165 are Indians, while 409 are overseas players.

The auction, which has generated a lot of interest among fans, will see a diverse pool of 320 capped players (those who have represented their national teams), 1,224 uncapped cricketers, and 30 players from Associate Nations. Forty-eight players have represented the Indian team.

Australia accounts for the highest overseas representation with 76 players, followed by South Africa and England with 91 and 52 players respectively.

There is also a player from Italy. Thomas Draca, a right-arm seamer, becomes the first player from the European nation to register for an IPL auction. Draca recently played for Brampton Wolves at the Global T20 Canada 2024 tournament and put up an impressive performance.

More on the auction

Players come into the mega auction with a base price. IPL franchises can bid for them at the base value or top up the price. Teams that had used the services of certain players in IPL 2024 can retain them using the ‘Right to Match’ card.

Key Indian players who come with a base price of Rs 2 crore include Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, R Ashwin, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Ahead of the auction, all IPL teams announced the list of players they have retained. This includes Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was retained by Chennai Super Kings as an uncapped player. Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins, and Henrich Klassen are some of the other players retained by their respective franchises.