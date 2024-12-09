Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

MapmyIndia reverses decision to make equity/debt investment in new company

The company’s decision comes days after it said it would make a Rs 35 crore investment in outgoing CEO Rohan Verma’s B2C venture.

Sai Keerthi205 Stories
MapmyIndia reverses decision to make equity/debt investment in new company

Monday December 09, 2024 , 2 min Read

MapmyIndia on Monday informed public bourses that it has reversed its decision to make any equity or debt investment into the proposed business-to-consumer (B2C) venture of its outgoing CEO, Rohan Verma

The company’s decision to go back on its announcement comes after investors and industry experts criticised the investment structure of the new entity.

According to the filing, CE Info Systems, MapmyIndia's parent company, was planning to invest in this new venture through two channels—first taking a minority 10% stake for Rs 10 lakh, and then providing a much larger investment of Rs 35 crore through compulsory convertible debentures. This meant Verma would retain 90% ownership of the venture while accessing significant funding from the listed company.

However, the board has now said that it will continue to explore and evaluate various opportunities for its new business while re-calibrating its investments in the B2C segment.

Also Read
Beyond the Rs 35 crore: Why MapmyIndia's governance crisis won't end here

“We believe that the decisions taken by the Board on 29th November 2024 and today, 9th December 2024 both are taken in the best interest of the Company and all its shareholders including minority shareholders. The Company and the Board believes it is important to ensure that the Company goes above and beyond to allay any apprehensions,” said Rakesh Verma, the company’s Chief Managing Director and Rohan Verma.

However, YourStory had previously reported market watchers observing that reversing the investment wouldn't wash away the stains on the company's reputation or fix its deeper governance problems.

The company had disclosed its intention to reverse the investment to media outlets before informing stock exchanges, a move which also heightened scepticism from experts.

However, the reversal has brought a much-needed recourse to the company’s share price, which surged by 16.3% to close at Rs 1,909.95 on BSE today.

The shares of the company had hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,534 on December 3, a day after it discussed its move in a conference call.

Edited by Kanishk Singh