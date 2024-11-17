How the famed ‘Golden Triangle’ of B2C is shaping up in the B2B sector

India's MSMEs are a formidable engine of growth, with 63 million businesses fuelling 30% of GDP and over 40% of exports. They generate employment for around 110 million people, showcasing the true spirit of entrepreneurship. Yet a massive financing gap of $333 billion awaits them, preventing them from reaching their full potential and causing millions of hopes to remain disappointed.

But here's the silver lining—a revolution of B2B ecommerce innovation that is underway, tapping into the ‘Golden Triangle’ of commerce, finance, and logistics pioneered in the B2C sector. This new model is prepared to empower MSMEs, unlocking fundamental access to credit and trade opportunities.

The Golden Triangle of B2B ecommerce

This model is now transforming B2B commerce, driving formalisation and helping MSMEs streamline operations, enhance procurement, and secure financing.

Commerce: B2B platforms are connecting businesses directly with suppliers for bulk procurement at negotiated rates. By centralising transactions digitally, businesses get an advantage of better visibility and control over their supply chains, addressing inefficiencies in raw material sourcing.

Finance: Embedded supply chain financing enables firms to access credit directly through B2B platforms, effectively bridging the significant credit access gap. Tailored flow-based solutions meet unique business needs, significantly reducing application-to-disbursal times and lowering credit costs. This timely access to credit enhances cash flow and boosts competitiveness for MSMEs.

Logistics: Timely delivery is crucial for business continuity. Integrated logistics within these platforms ensure efficient, predictable delivery, addressing supply chain delays. By managing logistics digitally, the firms gain better control and reliability in delivery cycles, essential for maintaining productivity and customer satisfaction.

Bridging the credit gap with flow-based financing

For MSMEs, accessing formal credit has often been hindered by a lack of physical collateral and traditional credit records. Flow-based financing—integrated into B2B ecommerce ecosystems—addresses this challenge by utilising transaction data as an additional means of assessing creditworthiness. With digital transaction histories complementing traditional assessment criteria, these businesses benefit from a more comprehensive evaluation in underwriting decisions.

This additional layer of data enhances their ability to secure loans by providing lenders with deeper insights, without solely relying on conventional collateral or credit records. This shift has facilitated substantial financing for SMEs across India, enhancing their ability to sustain and grow operations.

Furthermore, by collaborating with a multi-financial institution platform, these B2B ecosystems offer competitive financing options, providing them with flexible terms and interest rates. The outcome is faster credit disbursement times, streamlined access to capital, and reduced reliance on informal financing channels, all crucial for training a formal, robust business sector.

Addressing operational inefficiencies

The digital B2B marketplace not only enhances credit accessibility but also mitigates key inefficiencies in procurement. For MSMEs, procuring raw materials traditionally involves numerous intermediaries, fluctuating prices, and delays. Digital platforms streamline this process, ensuring transparency, predictability, and efficiency in sourcing. Additionally, having access to real-time market insights and pricing data enables these firms to make informed purchasing decisions, optimizing their budgets.

Driving formalisation and long-term growth

Formalisation of MSMEs is an essential step in driving sustainable growth for India's economy, and B2B ecommerce is accelerating this transition. By moving transactions to digital platforms, these businesses automatically create verifiable records of purchases, payments, and credit histories. This increased transparency not only enhances trust within the B2B ecosystem but also makes MSMEs more eligible for traditional financial products in the future.

Furthermore, integrated platforms streamline compliance with GST and other regulatory requirements, which are essential for any business seeking to grow and scale. By facilitating these formal processes, B2B platforms are ensuring that these companies are not only able to survive in competitive markets but also thrive within them.

The future of MSME empowerment through digital B2B platforms

The ‘Golden Triangle’ model is bringing transformative benefits to India’s MSMEs. As these companies embrace digital B2B platforms, they are much more likely to capitalise on predictable supply chains, timely finance, and operation efficiency.

The integration of finance and logistics into the procurement process both simplifies the day-to-day operations of these businesses and strengthens flexibility and profitability.

In conclusion, the B2B ecommerce model is not just a digital upgrade; it’s a path towards comprehensive empowerment and formalisation for businesses across India. With smooth access to trade and credit, these enterprises are becoming robust players in the formal economy, prepared for long-term growth and competitiveness.

The author is Co-founder and CEO, Bizongo, an AI-powered vendor digitisation platform.