Mark Zuckerberg serenades wife with musical surprise

Mark Zuckerberg, who is known for his grand gestures of love, has now come up with a musical surprise to impress his wife.

Dedicating a romantic post on Instagram to his wife Priscilla Chan on their dating anniversary, Zuckerberg

shares how he has worked on a new version of a "lyrical masterpiece" that was playing 20 years ago when he first met Chan at a college party.

Zuckerberg has teamed up with American singer-songwriter T-Pain to create a reworked version of the 2000s’ hit Get Low.

“‘Get Low’ was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary. This year I worked with T-Pain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece. Sound on for the track and also available on Spotify. Love you P,” he wrote.

Zuckerberg also shared a series of photos of him working with T-Pain on the special track and a throwback picture with Chan. Apart from the post, he also shared stories on Instagram capturing Chan’s reaction to his surprise—which she described as being “so romantic.”

Images: Instagram/@zuck

Calling themselves Z-Pain, Zuckerberg and T-Pain have released the slowed-down version of the track on Spotify. The track features a heavily-autotuned Zuckerberg pouring his heart out.

The original classic was by American rap group Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz.

This is not the first time that Zuckerberg has come up with an extravagant gesture for his wife. Earlier this year, the tech mogul gifted her a life-sized turquoise statue in her likeness. He also threw a 1970s-themed disco party for Chan, fulfilling her desire to be a "disco queen".