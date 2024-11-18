Though 2024, a new generation of visionary entrepreneurs has come to the fore, reshaping industries and driving unprecedented growth. These leaders stand out for their relentless pursuit of innovation, their commitment to sustainability, and transformative business models that go beyond profit to impact communities and inspire change.

From redefining digital landscapes to advancing social impact, each of these 10 trailblazers exemplifies resilience, foresight, and an unwavering dedication to progress. This article spotlights the inspiring journeys, unique contributions, and ambitious goals of these entrepreneurs, offering insight into how they are powering global transformation and setting new standards for the future of business.

Vrinda Singh, Founder & CEO, Paperwiff

Vrinda Singh is a renowned entrepreneur, writer, blogger, social media influencer, and inner-directed, self-motivated individual with a focused and determined mindset. Born and raised in Himachal Pradesh, Singh is an integrated M-Tech post-graduate and VLSI Gold Medalist. The author of two books, Murky Girl and 5 Minutes, she is a technocrat/ project manager, a member of the advisory board of a university, a TEDx speaker and CEO of the company PAPERWIFF. She was awarded 40 under 40 by Times Group in 2021.

Mustafa Mun, Director, Hertz Chemicals

Mustafa Mun is a visionary entrepreneur and award-winning author. As Director of Hertz Chemicals, he leads Trescho Perfumes, championing high-quality, value-for-money fragrances while challenging the belief that only foreign perfumes excel. Mun’s journey from his family’s small perfume business to a leader in Indian fragrance exports embodies dedication and innovation. Recognised for his contributions to education and Skill India, he empowers communities and promotes ‘Made in India.’ An Oxford speaker, Mun is passionate about inspiring others and upholding the legacy of India’s manufacturing excellence in perfumes.

Anshu Upmanu, Founder & CEO, Willstrong

Anshu Upmanu, Founder and CEO of Willstrong, is a beacon of resilience and entrepreneurial spirit. His remarkable journey, from the small town of Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh to Noida, is inspiring – he has built a thriving, profitable venture from ground zero. Today, Willstrong stands as a powerhouse in the ELV sector and Industry 4.0 technologies. Backed by an exceptional team and SAP, the company prioritises innovation and a people-first approach, positioning itself to achieve over Rs 150 crore in revenue during the 2024-25 fiscal year, further solidifying its impact on the industry.

Sanchit Babbar, Founder, Weaddo

Sanchit Babbar is a seasoned entrepreneur with 18+ years of experience, excelling in scaling brands from startups to global consulting giants. He pioneered Benchmark Email, a US email marketing SaaS, and played a key role in taking a WPP-acquired startup to IPO, working on notable campaigns like Incredible India and Domino's Hungry Kya. Babbar has driven growth for 100+ hotel chains with innovative digital strategies and has deep expertise in go-to-market (GTM) strategies, especially in travel and airlines. His strengths include technology, brand development, and leadership in GTM and transformation initiatives.

Protik Basu, Founder, Weaddo

Protik Basu, a first-generation entrepreneur with 17+ years of experience, excels in building digital and analytics practices for global enterprises and SMBs. His achievements include establishing practices for major brands like Airtel DTH, Lemon Tree Hotels, and Dunkin Donuts. He also worked with Warburg to prepare Lemon Tree Hotels for its IPO. Basu has developed integrated solutions to boost scalability, and led analytics teams to drive automation. With expertise in omnichannel GTM strategies across sales, marketing, and digital, his strengths lie in technology, analytics, GTM methodologies, and leadership.

Shamsher Singh Hura, CEO, JAS Group

Shamsher Singh Hura, CEO of JAS Group, is a dynamic entrepreneur renowned for his leadership in automotive, retail, healthcare, hospitality, and real estate. With a passion for innovation and excellence, Hura has driven transformational growth across multiple industries. His commitment to customer satisfaction and strategic foresight has earned him numerous accolades, solidifying his position as a visionary leader. He is an accomplished author, with his book, Mastering Habits, delving into the success patterns of top achievers. Hura’s entrepreneurial spirit continues to inspire excellence and innovation across the business landscape.

Nirvaan Birla, Managing Director, Birla Open Minds

Nirvaan Birla, Managing Director of Birla Open Minds, is driving a transformative change in education. Since 2017, Birla Open Minds has grown to 200+ schools, preparing students with essential 21st-century skills. He also founded Birla Brainiacs, a hybrid schooling platform serving 7,000+ students in 12 countries, with profits tripling annually. Through initiatives like LearnLeap, which has trained and placed over 2,000 educators and aims to create 10,000 jobs in education, cybersecurity, and AI in the coming years, his vision for accessible, holistic education is shaping future leaders and revolutionising the education landscape globally.

Arpita Sharma, Founder & Principal Architect, Atelier Astil

Arpita Sharma stands out as a young entrepreneur who launched her firm, Atelier Astil, when she was just 22 years old. Her ambition and vision at this young age led her to take on high-value, large-scale projects across India, Europe, Middle East and Asia. From luxurious residences to innovative workspaces and schools, Sharma brings a deep personal approach to her work, creating spaces that reflect individual identities while fostering connection and well-being. Her ability to balance boldness with empathy and meticulous attention to detail ensure each project balances functionality with artistry, establishing her as a transformative force in the industry. She is a natural leader, guiding ambitious projects with clarity and decisiveness while fostering collaboration among her team to deliver only the best.

Dr Prachi Deval, Founder & CEO, Dentathome

Dr Prachi Deval is not your typical dentist- she is a trailblazer transforming the way dental care is delivered in India. Teaming up with her father, an IIT Bombay alumnus, she founded Dent@Home to address a personal challenge—getting dental care for her immobile grandfather. Dent@Home is India’s first at-home dental service, bringing the full dental clinic experience right to patients’ doorstep. With a cutting-edge portable dental unit and a network of specialist dentists, Dent@Home provides high-quality dental care for all, especially the homebound and mobility-limited. In just three years, it has served over 2,000 patients, setting new standards for equitable and accessible dental care.

Aarshad Devani, AI Innovator, Tech Speaker & Entrepreneur

Aarshad Devani is an AI visionary with over nine years of expertise currently leads several AI initiatives across the country. He currently works with Storable India. Known for his innovative approach, he has deep experience in creating next-generation AI solutions that elevate user engagement and streamline digital experiences. A respected thought leader, dynamic tech speaker and community leader cum advocate, Devani shares insights at top industry conferences, inspiring advancements in AI. He is now developing a transformative AI platform poised to redefine how businesses leverage AI with user-centred, intelligent design. With plans to launch his own venture, Devani is shaping a new era of impactful, intuitive AI applications.