OpenAI takes on Google, releases ChatGPT search engine

﻿OpenAI﻿ enhanced its ChatGPT AI chatbot by integrating search engine capabilities, positioning itself as a competitor to Google’s long-standing dominance in web search.

Powered by the GPT-4 model, this latest version builds upon the SearchGPT prototype. In a post on X, Open AI CEO Sam Altman encouraged users to experience the upgraded ChatGPT Plus with the new Chrome extension for optimal performance and results.

"ChatGPT can now search the web in a much better way than before. You can get fast, timely answers with links to relevant web sources, which you would have previously needed to go to a search engine for. This blends the benefits of a natural language interface with the value of up-to-date sports scores, news, stock quotes, and more," the company noted in its blog post.

"ChatGPT will choose to search the web based on what you ask, or you can manually choose to search by clicking the web search icon," it added.

The company has also partnered with news and data providers to add up-to-date information and new visual designs for categories like weather, stocks, sports, news, and maps.

ChatGPT search leverages third-party search providers as well as content provided directly by its partners to provide the information.

However, OpenAI noted ChatGPT Search "dissociated search queries" with third-party search providers like Bing to deliver relevant responses to users. ChatGPT also shares users' IP addresses with third-party search providers to improve the accuracy of search results.

OpenAI announced that the ChatGPT Search feature will initially be available to ChatGPT Plus and Teams subscribers, with plans to extend access to enterprise and education customers in the "coming weeks."

Free-trial users can expect access in the coming months. The feature will be accessible across the ChatGPT website, mobile, and desktop applications.