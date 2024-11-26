Rise of experiential learning: Integrating real-world skills into K-12 education

The concept of learning through experience isn’t new.

Dig a little deeper and you will discover that experiential learning will find its roots in Greek philosophy. In the 5th century BC, Sophists were what could be described today as the modern-day teachers who taught a variety of subjects, including ancient history, grammar, physics, mathematics, and music. They encouraged learners to engage in debates and real-world applications. Philosophers like Socrates, Plato and Aristotle stressed the pursuit of truth through dialogue and critical inquiry.

The cookie-cutter approach to education

Since then, the education system has gone through several philosophical and systemic shifts—giving birth to a formal and structured education system that we currently observe in most traditional classrooms today. The Industrial Revolution introduced a more standardised approach to learning, characterised by uniform curricula and age-based grading.





Over the last 200 years, the global literacy rate has climbed to 87%. It shot up in the 1950s, hitting 42% in 1960 and 70% in 1983. These significant milestones in history have been largely influenced by the needs of the first and second industrial revolutions, which focused on creating more jobs and producing homogeneous skills. The third and fourth industrial revolutions raised questions about the existing education system and the need for new-age skills to contribute to the economy and transform how we learn and work.

Intersection of Education 4.0 and Industry 5.0

The future of education is full of promise. It is experiential, personalised and human-centric. The World Economic Forum defines Education 4.0 as a new approach that reimagines education as an inclusive, lifelong experience that places the responsibility for skill-building on the learner, with teachers and mentors acting as facilitators and enablers.

In the last decade, one interesting data pattern continues to remerge twice. WEF estimated that by next year, over one-third of skills (35%) that are considered important in today’s workforce will have changed. While the majority of these skills are in flux, a few have consistently emerged as key skills that learners and workers will need as part of their 21st-century transformation survival kit: complex problem-solving, critical thinking, creativity and coordination.

These skills are undoubtedly the most vital transferable 21st-century competencies for learners today. Its impact on overall success is significant. Creativity is poised to emerge as one of the top three skills that learners will need to develop new products, implement innovative technologies, and adapt to new ways of working in the era of Industry 5.0.

Today, all young learners—regardless of their backgrounds—should have access to the tools and opportunities they need to succeed. Schools must embrace a 70:30 model, where experiential learning takes precedence over theoretical study, ensuring that learners not only learn concepts but also apply them in real-world situations.

Community partnerships can also be a game-changer. Schools collaborating with sustainable businesses or libraries can help learners gain a better understanding of how to implement good environmental practices in their surroundings, fostering empathy and care for nature. It’s also important to remember that many of the skills we are trying to develop—such as creativity, teamwork, and problem-solving—can be taught without advanced technology and integrated into K-12 education. With a little creativity, schools and educators can use low-tech approaches to help them build these essential skills.

Students engaged in activity-based learning.

Experiential learning sets the future

Switzerland’s dual education system is often praised for its strong focus on vocational training and apprenticeships. Singapore, in recent years, has undergone significant reform to develop a more holistic education that expands educational parameters beyond cognitive abilities and academic performance to include other growth areas, such as physical, socio-emotional, and artistic achievements. India, too, is currently undergoing educational reform through the lens of the National Education Policy (NEP).

Traditional education may not always align with future career demands, especially in fields like AI and robotics. To address this, schools need to start incorporating STEM and hands-on learning from an early age. Coding, robotics clubs, and other experience-based learning methods are effective ways to counter the looming threats of global issues such as security, climate change, human rights, religious and cultural tensions, and economic uncertainty.

There is also an increasing need to bring together schools and tech companies or businesses that are growing responsibly and sustainably so that young learners have more exposure to the latest innovations that positively impact the environment. By providing access to business internships, competitions, and mentorship programmes while they are still in school, young learners can understand work cultures, learn new skills, and develop a sense of ownership in the areas they care most about. Learners who also engage in experiential learning will be better equipped with the 21st-century skills needed to understand and tackle the next set of challenges and welcome the opportunities.

(Ameet Zaverii is CEO and Co-founder, of Get Set Learn, an Arvind Mafatlal Group Company.)