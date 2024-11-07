Blackstone-backed Simplilearn says it is well positioned to reach EBITDA profitability within the current financial year.

EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation reflects the operational profitability of the company. It focuses on the earnings generated from core operations before accounting for costs.

The company said, in a statement, that it has managed to cut down its losses by 75%, from FY23, as it focuses on achieving sustainable growth and operational efficiency. Additionally, it reported year-on-year revenue growth, with FY24 revenue touching Rs 773 crore, fuelled by pivotal initiatives taken to increase customer retention and higher referral rates.

“As we work toward profitability, we’re focused on strengthening our products to meet industry

needs, driving growth in the US and worldwide, and, above all, delivering an outstanding customer

experience. Our mission to transform lives through world-class education is always at the heart of

what we do,” said Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn.

The company has intensified its efforts in its commercial segment, particularly in the United States, through strategic partnerships with platforms, and collaborations with government bodies in Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Simplilearn said it has significantly increased its course enrollment by doubling down on university partnerships, bootcamps, and certification training programmes.

Founded in 2010, the company last raised $45 million in a Series E round in 2022 from a consortium led by GSV Ventures.

Private equity firm Blackstone picked up a controlling stake in the company in July 2021 through a fund infusion of $250 million.

In pic: Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn