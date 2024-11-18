WeWork India strengthens leadership with key board appointments

Premium flexible workspace provider WeWork India has announced key changes to its Board of Directors, aimed at bolstering its growth initiatives and sustainability efforts.

Jitendra Mohandas Virwani, Chairman and Managing Director of Embassy Group, has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman. In his new role, Virwani will focus on strengthening the company’s growth strategies.

Karan Virwani has assumed the expanded role of Managing Director and CEO, the company said.

The company has also appointed two independent directors to the board. Mahua Acharya, who has expertise in electric mobility and climate finance, is the former MD and CEO of Convergence Energy Services Ltd.

Anupa Rajiv Sahney, an advisor serving on multiple corporate and advisory boards, including the Harvard South Asia Institute, will also join the board.

Furthermore, the company has appointed Adnan Ahmad, a Board Member of WeWork Inc. and Senior Advisor to Yardi Systems, Inc., to its Board of Directors. Ahmad takes over from David Mayland, Vice President and Head of Corporate Development at WeWork Inc.

Commenting on the board changes, Virwani said, “We are excited to welcome Jitendra Virwani, Acharya, Ahmad, and Sahney to the WeWork India Board, along with Manoj Kohli, who has been a huge source of support for us. Our strengthened Board brings together a diverse range of individuals with top-tier experience across critical sectors including real estate, sustainability, finance, and technology.”

Manoj Kumar Kohli transitioned to the role of Independent Director in September this year.