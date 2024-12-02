Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) major ﻿Freshworks﻿ has named Srinivasan Raghavan as its new Chief Product Officer (CPO), effective immediately.

Raghavan, with over 20 years of experience in the enterprise SaaS industry, will oversee Freshworks' product strategy and vision, focusing on its AI-driven solutions for enhancing customer and employee experiences.

He will report directly to CEO and President Dennis Woodside as part of the executive management team.

“Srini is a key addition to our team to lead innovation that delivers a scalable trajectory for growth across our three key business priorities: employee experience, artificial intelligence, and customer experience. Srini’s track record driving enterprise growth and managing complex multi-product scaling efforts coupled with his bold vision for the future of AI, make him uniquely qualified to lead our CX and EX product strategy,” said Woodside.

Raghavan brings extensive leadership expertise from roles at RingCentral and Five9. At RingCentral, he expanded the company's offerings with cloud-based solutions for contact centers, marketing, and sales intelligence. At Five9, he led the development of AI-powered tools, including workflow automation platforms, virtual agents, and assistive solutions for contact center agents.

His earlier tenure at Cisco saw him in strategic and product leadership positions in application software and collaboration business units.

Holding bachelor's and master's degrees in Computer Science and Engineering and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Raghavan has a strong technical foundation,with a global leadership experience that spans the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

“Joining Freshworks at a time when AI is unlocking new possibilities for businesses worldwide to drive growth and improve operational efficiency is an incredible opportunity. By continuing to integrate AI and workflow automation across the Freshworks platform and solutions, we can add significant customer value and shape the future of CX and EX together,” said Raghavan.

Freshworks provides AI-powered service software used by over 68,000 companies globally, including American Express, Bridgestone, Databricks, and Sony.

Recently, the company reported a 22% revenue growth to $186.6 million in Q3 2024, up from $153.6 million in the previous year, while its losses decreased by 3.55% to $29.9 million, compared to $31 million in the previous year.