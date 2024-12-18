As we commemorate the second anniversary of Lionel Messi's monumental World Cup victory on December 18, 2022, it's remarkable to reflect not only on his on-field achievements but also on the unprecedented impact he had across digital platforms. Messi's triumph resonated globally, setting new records and redefining engagement metrics on various social media channels.

Instagram: A New Pinnacle of Engagement

Following Argentina's victory, Messi shared a series of celebratory photos on Instagram, which swiftly became the platform's most-liked post. Within hours, the post garnered over 74 million likes, surpassing the previous record held by the famous 'world_record_egg' post, which had accumulated 57 million likes since 2019. This achievement not only set a new benchmark on Instagram but also became the most-liked content across all social media platforms at the time.

WhatsApp: Unprecedented Messaging Volumes

During the World Cup final, WhatsApp experienced a surge in activity, with users sending a record 25 million messages per second. This statistic underscores the global excitement and the platform's pivotal role in real-time communication during major events.

Twitter: Record-Breaking Tweet Volumes

Twitter also witnessed unprecedented engagement during the final match. Users were posting 24,400 tweets per second when France scored its third goal, marking the highest tweet rate ever for a World Cup event. This highlights the platform's significance as a hub for live reactions and discussions during global events.

Google Search: Surpassing Historical Traffic Levels

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, noted that the World Cup final led to the highest search traffic in the company's 25-year history. This surge reflects the immense global interest in the event and the pivotal moments that captivated audiences worldwide.

Lionel Messi's Digital Milestones

In addition to his on-field accomplishments, Messi's digital presence reached new heights during this period:

Follower Growth: Throughout the tournament, Messi's Instagram following grew by approximately 7%, reaching over 400 million followers.

Multiple Record-Breaking Posts: Several of Messi's posts during this time garnered significant engagement, with multiple posts ranking among the most-liked in Instagram's history.

These digital milestones underscore the profound global impact of Messi's World Cup victory, illustrating how a single event can unite millions across the world, both on the field and through digital platforms.