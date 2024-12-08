Hello,

A devastating fire and intensive restoration later, Paris’ Gothic gem—Notre Dame—is ready to open its door to the public today.

With it, the Grand Organ of Notre Dame is ready to sound again.

After months of cleaning and decontaminating 8,000 pipes, 115 organ stops, and numerous other musical components, the majestic tones of France’s largest musical instrument will ring out once more.

Speaking of Paris, here’s why the tradition of debutante ball is still a rage among the young, wealthy women!

Back in India, the Ministry of Finance has asked banks and financial institutions to use AI tools, including MuleHunterAI developed by the RBI, to rein in growing financial frauds.

In other news, Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, is now free for all X users. Check out all details here.

ICYMI: The Guardian’s list of the best books of 2024!

While you are at it, don’t miss out on the best memoirs and biographies of this year.

Happy reading!

Meet the House of the Dragon beer!

What travellers did in 2024

A tête-à-tête with author Trisha Das

Wine and Food

Based on George RR Martin’s Fire and Blood, the HBO Original drama series, House of The Dragon, created waves with its first and second seasons. The show, with its intricate plot twists, inspired many brands to come up with merchandise. But who knew a beer could be fashioned on the theme?

Delhi-based Medusa Beverages has exclusively partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to make this a reality. The result is the House of The Dragon Fire edition, which captures the theme through its unique packaging and taste.

Dragon beer:

The target demographic includes consumers between 25 and 40 years, who are fans of the popular show.

It isn't just the packaging but also the taste that differentiates this edition from the rest. The beer uses two-row malted barley from Argentina, converted into roasted malt in India. It also has a few unique hops that make this variant more smoky and peaty.

In Delhi—the largest market for Medusa Beverages—the price range of the Fire edition will be Rs 150 for a can, while a pint will be priced at Rs 120 (once launched in one to two months).

Travel and Leisure

As 2024 nears its end, the travel industry celebrates a remarkable year of recovery, reinvention, and exploration. Post-pandemic wanderlust has merged with a hunger for unique and meaningful experiences, reshaping how and why people travel.

Now, there’s a clear shift in preferences among Indian travellers. Travellers today want more than just a trip—they want a story, a connection, and a sense of impact.

What clicked?

Southeast Asia remains a top choice for millennial and Gen Z travellers. Countries like Thailand, Vietnam, Bali, and Sri Lanka lead the charge, offering a mix of adventure, relaxation, and cultural immersion.

As travellers seek deeper connections with local communities, sustainable tourism is also gaining momentum, with many opting for eco-friendly destinations and authentic, off-the-beaten-path experiences.

The rise of AI-powered travel apps and AR experiences has made it easier for travellers to customise trips to their tastes. This technological leap is not just a convenience—it also fosters inclusivity.

Interview

Author and documentary filmmaker Trisha Das may have written books in different genres in the last eight years, but there's a certain commonality that one observes. Most titles, including her latest The Grand Samara, are based in Delhi.

The romantic comedy is told through the eyes of the protagonist Samara Mansingh who ends up being a house guest with the Khanna family in Delhi, due to her father's frequent diplomatic postings. It is here that she meets the oldest son in the household, Sharav, who is rugged and handsome.

Key takeaways:

The book is a departure from her series of mythology-based novels, including Ms Draupadi Kuru: After the Pandavas and its sequel, The Misters Kuru: A Return to Mahabharata, and Kama’s Last Sutra.

With family from Delhi, and having lived and worked there as a young woman for a decade, Das confesses to having a special connection with the city.

Das has also written and directed over 40 documentaries in her filmmaking career.

News & updates

Funds: Silicon Valley poured more than $394.1 million into the US presidential election this year, the bulk of it coming from an enormous donation of about $243 million Elon Musk made to Donald Trump’s campaign. Advocates of cryptocurrency were particularly active in this election.

Silicon Valley poured more than $394.1 million into the US presidential election this year, the bulk of it coming from an enormous donation of about $243 million Elon Musk made to Donald Trump’s campaign. Advocates of cryptocurrency were particularly active in this election. Name change: Mahindra and Mahindra will rename its latest electric car, a significant move after IndiGo sued the automaker for use of its call sign and widely used brand name "6E". While trademark infringement cases are common in India, legal disputes between big publicly traded companies have been rare.

Mahindra and Mahindra will rename its latest electric car, a significant move after IndiGo sued the automaker for use of its call sign and widely used brand name "6E". While trademark infringement cases are common in India, legal disputes between big publicly traded companies have been rare. Locks out: A change to Meta’s developer tools is impacting third-party consumer apps that had previously integrated with Instagram. Among those affected by the changes are dating apps Tinder and Hinge, which allowed users to link their Instagram profiles to their accounts to display their posts to potential matches.

