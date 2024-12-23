Building the Next Big Thing: Multi-cloud strategies for agility, security, and cost optimisation

In today's breakneck pace of technological advancement, is your business truly built for the future? Can it adapt, scale, and innovate with the speed and agility demanded by the market? These were the critical questions explored at an exclusive roundtable hosted by Cloudflare and YourStory titled “Unleash Innovation: Build the Next Big Thing” in Mumbai, where technology leaders, innovators, and decision-makers gathered to tackle challenges surrounding multi-cloud strategies, cost optimisation, and building future-ready business architectures.

Moderated by Rishabh Mansur, Head of Community at YourStory, the discussion featured an esteemed panel of industry experts, including Prem Jaiswal, CTO of Tring; Dilip Sah, CTO of Decimal Point Analytics; Vikas Deshmukh, SVP (Technology) at Fino Payments Bank; Nilay Kothari, Head of Technology at LenDenClub; Ankur Lakhotia, Engineering Manager at LenDenClub; Prajakt Deolasee, CTO of Turtlemint; Vamsi Mohan, CTO of Intelligence Node; Dr. Divakar Kamath, Professor of Practice at the School of Business Management, NMIMS Mumbai; and Shrenik Bhayani, Sales Manager, SAARC Territory, Cloudflare. The roundtable provided a platform for exchanging ideas, sharing experiences, and uncovering solutions to drive the next wave of innovation.

Multi-cloud dilemmas and strategies

A key focus was the multi-cloud dilemma, where businesses often face increased complexity and costs while managing multiple cloud providers. Vendor lock-ins, which restrict flexibility and lead to inflated expenses, were highlighted as significant hurdles. The conversation emphasised adopting multi-cloud strategies to mitigate risks, ensure flexibility, and enable adaptability to changing business needs while striking the right balance between efficiency and cost control.

The panel also addressed the unique challenges faced by traditional enterprises and digital-native businesses. While digital-native firms thrive on agile systems and innovation-focused cultures, traditional organisations struggle with legacy systems and operational inefficiencies. Despite these challenges, the panellists agreed that cloud adoption strategies rooted in innovation, security, and cost-efficiency could help both categories scale effectively.

The session delved into the critical issue of scaling innovation securely, particularly for industries handling sensitive data. Panellists highlighted the importance of balancing agility with stringent security and compliance measures. Zero-trust security models emerged as a popular solution, segmenting access levels for employees, developers, and third parties. This approach reduces vulnerabilities while improving compliance with regulatory frameworks.

Cloudflare’s unified approach to security, performance, and reliability was widely praised. Solutions like DDoS protection, web application firewalls, and API security were highlighted as essential tools for enabling businesses to focus on growth while safeguarding their infrastructures.

The role of AI and Edge computing

The panel also explored the growing role of AI and machine learning in business transformation. Panellists debated the feasibility of AI systems checking their own work for hallucinations and inaccuracies, as well as the importance of integrating legal agreements and IP safeguards into AI-generated content workflows to ensure brand safety.

Edge computing was identified as a critical enabler for enhancing efficiency. By offloading repetitive tasks, such as verifying subscriber legitimacy or creating static web pages, edge computing allows core infrastructure to focus on more critical processes. The benefits of edge solutions were evident in their ability to reduce CPU cycles and enhance operational agility, especially for organisations implementing multi-cloud strategies.

Cost optimisation was another recurring theme, with panellists emphasising strategies like regular monitoring, standardising cloud resources, and leveraging optimisation tools to prevent overspending. AI-generated content also emerged as a cost-effective solution for generating product visuals and videos, provided businesses implement robust cross-verification processes to maintain quality and adherence to brand guidelines.

Cloudflare’s solutions were recognised for minimising infrastructure complexity while enabling businesses to streamline operations and reduce costs. By offering tools that enhance transparency in cloud economics, the company empowers businesses to scale effectively without the burden of overspending.

Building for the future

The session concluded with a forward-looking perspective on how businesses can embrace multi-cloud strategies, regulatory alignment, and advancements in AI infrastructure to drive future growth. The discussion underscored the importance of fostering innovation, maintaining security, and optimising costs to build scalable, agile, and future-ready architectures.

With technology partners like Cloudflare leading advancements in edge computing and global network optimisation, businesses are better equipped to navigate the complexities of a dynamic technological landscape. As companies strive to “build the next big thing,” the insights from this roundtable serve as a beacon, guiding them toward innovation and operational excellence.