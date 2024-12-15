Navigating regulatory hurdles: How Ayurveda and wellness startups ensure product compliance

The growth of the wellness market has led to a revival of Ayurveda, one of the oldest traditional systems of medicine in India. Ayurveda-aimed wellness enterprises, businesses, and corporations are on the rise as the influence of herbal medical treatments, supplements, and other wellness products increases.

However, this growth is accompanied by increased bureaucracy. New businesses in this field face a series of challenges in an attempt to ensure that the products they offer or seek to offer are safe as well as compliant with several health and safety regulations.

In India, the Ministry of AYUSH regulates traditional medicine and Ayurveda products. Startups must adhere to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, as well as specific guidelines for Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) products. Similarly, European markets have stringent regulations for herbal products, requiring manufacturers to provide safety data and evidence of efficacy.

Here's how Ayurveda and wellness businesses can overcome the obstacles posed by the regulations in this industry and thrive well in a business with very stringent standards.

Key compliance areas for Ayurveda startups

To navigate these regulations, Ayurveda startups must focus on several key areas:

Product safety and quality control: It is of the utmost importance that product safety is maintained. Ayurvedic products such as herbal supplements or topical treatments are made from natural plant materials whose strength and purity differ. Young companies must put or have adequate mechanisms to control the quality and guarantee the safety of the finished product for all batches. This implies careful identification of trusted vendors for raw materials, performing laboratory tests to determine the level of impurities in the materials used, and adhering to good manufacturing practices (GMP).

Labelling and health claims: Labelling of product information should be done with utmost precision. Any health benefits associated with Ayurvedic products should be qualified with proof of scientific research or clinical trials. False claims may result in lawsuits or withdrawal of the products from the market. For instance, a company may get into trouble with regulators over the use of the word “cure” in association with its product designed to treat chronic conditions, in the absence of any supporting clinical evidence.

Certification and documentation: Certifications such as GMP, ISO, or organic certifications are instrumental in assuring the quality and safety of the product. In Ayurvedic products, it is equally important to provide records of sources of the ingredients, reports of the manufacturing processes, and results of any tests done by external agencies in order to prove compliance. Startups are advised to maintain complete documentation of all these processes as a means of fulfilling the regulatory requirements and ensuring clarity to the public.

Risk management: It is necessary to implement efficient risk management practices. Ayurvedic constituents can also interact with allopathic medicines resulting in side effects. Startups should perform extensive toxicology studies, risk assessments, and also post-marketing strategies to evaluate the side effects of the products after they are launched in the market.

Overcoming regulatory challenges

Even though compliance with these regulations presents a big challenge, several protective measures can be taken by startups to aid in compliance and mitigate risks:

Engage legal and regulatory experts: It would be of great assistance to seek professional advice on food and drug policies, especially from those who have expertise in Ayurveda and wellness. Such professionals should help the startup comprehend the various aspects of the regulation and the risks of getting it wrong.

Invest in research and testing: One of the strategies to ensure compliance with regulatory standards is to focus on the investment in scientific research, clinical trials, as well as laboratory testing to verify the product’s claims. For example, startups that provide solid proof supporting their product claims tend to win the trust of customers and regulatory authorities.

Collaborate with industry associations: Joining industry groups or associations can provide valuable resources and insights on compliance best practices. Networking with other Ayurveda and wellness businesses can help startups stay informed about regulatory changes and challenges.

Focus on consumer education: It is vital to communicate effectively with the consumers. Informing consumers regarding the advantages and safety of Ayurvedic products through blogs, social media, or webinars will the risks of disinformation and misconceptions. Openness in the supply chain, the making and analysis of goods enhances confidence in the customers.

The Ayurveda and wellness markets are expanding at a speedy rate however, with expansion comes the aspect of conformance to strict regulations. Startups operating within this sector must ensure that all their products and services fit the requirements of the law both locally and internationally. Spearheading the issues of safety in products, making the right labels, and maintaining documentation, Ayurveda startups can overcome regulatory challenges and at the same time, gain competitive advantage for sustained growth. Given the right approach, these businesses can flourish, while providing consumers with quality wellness products that are safe and work.

(Pawanjot Kaur is Co-founder and CTO of AYUVYA, an Ayurveda wellness brand.)