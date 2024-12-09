Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 is setting cash registers ringing worldwide. The movie has already grossed over Rs 800 crore at the box office globally in just four days after its release.

According to trade reports, it could easily cross Rs 1,000 crore even before completing a week in the theatres.

In India alone, the film is reported to have raked in over Rs 529 crore till December 8, including Rs 10.65 from the premiere shows on Day 0.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 picks up from where the 2021 movie Pushpa: The Rise left off. The sequel moves ahead with the tale of red sandalwood smuggling, featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles.

Arjun plays Pushpa Raj, a red sandalwood smuggler, while Mandanna plays Srivalli, his wife. Faasil dons the role of police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Pushpa 2 also stars Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

The movie was released on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada across 10,000 screens all over the world.

