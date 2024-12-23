PVR INOX restructures Rs 600 Cr media business

Multiplex chain PVR INOX on Monday said it will restructure its Rs 600 crore worth media business to focus on deepening market connections and driving nation-wide growth.

The new team will be led by S Sabharwal, Chief Sales Officer at PVR INOX, who has been with the company for 26 years. Additionally, the new structure will see regional heads leading efforts in their respective markets, working alongside new appointees in leadership roles such as Saurabh Bhambri and Traptika Chauhan, who previously worked at Paytm.

“We are confident that with Shalu’s leadership, our media business is set to reach new heights. Her extensive experience and strategic vision make her the ideal leader to guide this transformation. By bringing in industry experts and focusing on key areas like data-driven decision-making and sponsorship opportunities, we are positioning PVR INOX as a dominant force in the media business,” said Gautam Dutta, CEO, Revenue and Operations at PVR INOX.

The company added that it plans to leverage data analytics to improve operational efficient and is looking to outsource key markets. It will also double down on both online and offline media platforms to expand its visibility.

Also Read Sanjeev Kumar Bijli of PVR INOX on emerging trends in the theatre industry

“Our focus is on building impactful partnerships that drive meaningful engagement between brands and audiences. By combining fresh talent, strategic planning, and a commitment to innovation, we aim to set new benchmarks in the media business and solidify PVR INOX as the go-to platform for transformative brand experiences,” said Sabharwal.

PVR INOX is also looking to tap into new monetisation opportunities through sponsorships and naming rights.

Shares of the company on public bourses is trading marginally up at Rs 1,393.45 as of 12:30 PM on Monday.

The restructuring comes after the company reported its third straight quarterly loss in second quarter of FY25 amidst a line of slow movie openings and rising demand for streaming services.

PVR INOX posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 11.8 in the quarter ending September 30 compared to year-ago profit of Rs 166.3 crore.