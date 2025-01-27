AI supremacy by 2027: Humans will be left behind in most tasks

As the world marches toward 2027, a pivotal year when artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to surpass human capabilities in most tasks, nations are racing to stake their claim in this transformation. The AI landscape is being shaped by massive investments, cutting-edge infrastructure, and rapid skill development, and while India has made significant strides, comparisons with global AI leaders reveal the urgent need for further investment and innovation in the Indian context.

India vs global investments in AI

Globally, countries like the United States and China are leading the charge in AI development. The US has consistently allocated billions of dollars annually to AI research and innovation, supported by private sector giants like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI. In 2025 alone, the US federal government announced over $500 billion toward AI research and product development, with private companies investing in it. Similarly, China has made AI a cornerstone of its national strategy, with an estimated $22 billion allocated annually across research, development, and applications, alongside creating large-scale AI hubs and talent pipelines.

Chain’s DeepSeek has already shocked the world by announcing DeepSeek AI which is at 10% cost of OpenAI and needs less compute to deliver faster results.

In contrast, India’s AI investment, though promising, is relatively modest. The Indian government has committed $1.25 billion to AI initiatives, with plans to procure 10,000 GPUs to bolster computational capabilities. Microsoft’s $3 billion investment in India’s AI and cloud infrastructure is another step in the right direction. However, these figures pale in comparison to the investments being made by global leaders.

Why India needs more investment

India’s AI journey is at a critical juncture. Despite its progress, several gaps remain that necessitate a more aggressive investment strategy. Here’s why further investment is vital:

1. Infrastructure scale-up

While initiatives like the PARAM supercomputers are commendable, India’s computational infrastructure still lags behind global standards. Training large-scale AI models, such as GPT-4 or AlphaGo, requires immense computational resources. India needs more high-performance computing centers, affordable cloud infrastructure, and seamless access to GPUs and TPUs for businesses, startups, and researchers.

2. Talent development

India produces a significant number of engineers annually, yet a smaller percentage specialises in AI. While countries like the US and China invest heavily in reskilling and upskilling programmes, India must scale its AI training initiatives to equip millions of professionals, not just engineers, with AI knowledge. Furthermore, investment in advanced AI research in academic institutions will create a pipeline of global AI leaders from India.

3. AI application in core sectors

India faces unique challenges in agriculture, healthcare, and education that AI can address. For example, AI can predict crop yields, assist in early disease diagnosis, and provide personalized learning solutions. However, deploying AI in these sectors requires focused investments, not just in technology but also in awareness and adoption.

4. Global competition

If India wants to establish itself as a global AI hub, it must match the scale and speed of global investments. A lack of funding could lead to India losing out on key opportunities to compete globally. This requires not just government initiatives but also private-sector partnerships to fund AI startups and innovation ecosystems.

Bridging the gap: Lessons from the world

China’s Long-Term Vision

China’s national AI strategy focuses on creating “AI zones” equipped with dedicated infrastructure, attracting the best global talent, and incentivising research. India can replicate this model by establishing AI hubs in regions like Bengaluru, Pune, Jaipur, and Hyderabad, offering tax benefits, grants, and subsidies to attract investors and researchers.

US private sector dominance

In the US, the private sector leads the AI race, with tech giants spearheading research and development. India’s private sector has immense potential but lacks large-scale participation in AI core development. Increased incentives for private investment and public-private collaborations can unlock this potential.

Europe’s ethical AI investments

Europe has positioned itself as a leader in ethical AI, ensuring that technology aligns with societal needs. India, with its diverse population, can take inspiration by investing in AI solutions that are inclusive, transparent, and accessible to all.

Need for further investment

For India to achieve its AI ambitions, the focus must shift to large-scale investments that align with the country’s needs and aspirations. Here are the key areas for further investment:

Affordable AI tools for MSMEs: India’s MSME sector can benefit immensely from AI tools for automation and efficiency. Government-backed subsidies or loan schemes for AI adoption could bridge the gap.

Startups and innovation: While India is home to some promising AI startups, the sector needs larger funding pools, better access to mentorship, and reduced regulatory hurdles.

Localised AI solutions: India needs to invest in developing AI systems tailored to its vernacular languages, ensuring inclusivity across rural and urban populations.

AI research and development: India should allocate more resources for pure AI research, encouraging breakthroughs in fundamental AI science, not just its applications.

AI regulation and ethics: As India scales its AI initiatives, investments in regulatory frameworks and ethical AI solutions will ensure sustainable and responsible growth.

Investing in robotics and drone technology is crucial for enhancing India’s capabilities in sectors such as defence, agriculture, and infrastructure. For instance, the Indian Army’s initiative to replace traditional pack mules with AI-powered robotic dogs exemplifies the potential of robotics to improve logistics in challenging terrains. Similarly, the collaboration between Indian companies and international partners to develop advanced unmanned aerial vehicles underscores the importance of drones in modernising surveillance and operational efficiency. To fully harness these technologies, increased investment is essential to drive innovation, support indigenous development, and maintain a competitive edge on the global stage.

Conclusion

India has immense potential to emerge as a global leader in AI, but this will only be realised with focused, large-scale investments that match its global counterparts. As AI systems become better than most humans at most tasks by 2027, India must act now to ensure it remains a key player in this transformation. This means not only bridging the investment gap but also fostering a culture of innovation, inclusivity, and speed.

The clock is ticking, and the AI revolution waits for no one. For India, the choice is clear: invest aggressively and lead the charge or risk being left behind in a world dominated by AI.

(Dr Ajay Data is Managing Director, Data Group of Industries)