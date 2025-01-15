Partnering for innovation: AWS Bharat Innovators Series’ webinar on Generative AI’s role in transforming public services

Generative AI is reshaping how public sector organizations deliver services, making them faster, smarter, and more responsive. To highlight the transformative potential of this cutting-edge technology, AWS is hosting Episode 2 of the Bharat Innovators Series: Generative AI in Action of the three-part series on January 30, 2025, at 3:00 PM IST. This 45-minute session promises an engaging exploration of how AI and ML technologies are driving innovation in public infrastructure, governance, and citizen services.

The panel discussion, titled ‘Partnering for Innovation: The Role of AWS and its Ecosystem in Driving Gen AI Adoption,’ will feature AWS leaders and experts sharing their insights and experiences. The panel includes Kanishka Agiwal, Head - Service Lines, India & South Asia at AWS; Sunil PP, India & South Asia Lead - Public Sector Channels & Alliances, AWS; and Durga Prasad Kakaraparthi, Head - Solutions Architecture, Public Sector at AWS.

This instalment of the Bharat Innovators Series, hosted in partnership with AMD and YourStory, builds on the success of Episode 1, which explored foundational concepts of Generative AI and its practical applications in the public sector.

What Episode 1 covered

Titled ‘The Dawn of a New Era: Understanding Generative AI and Its Potential for the Public Sector,’ Episode 1 introduced participants to the transformative capabilities of Generative AI. The session delved into how this technology addresses critical challenges in governance, healthcare, education, and more.

Attendees gained valuable insights into real-world case studies, including success stories from organizations like GeM and innovative startups like BriBooks, which are pioneering AI solutions in their respective domains. Additionally, the session covered ethical considerations, strategies to overcome challenges, and actionable tips for integrating Generative AI into public sector initiatives.

What to expect in Episode 2

Episode 2 will take the conversation further by focusing on how AWS and its partner ecosystem empower public sector organizations to adopt and scale Generative AI solutions. Participants can look forward to insights on how AI is revolutionizing industries such as healthcare, finance, and manufacturing through real-world applications.

The session will also explore strategies for scaling Generative AI from proof of concept to full-scale production, unlocking new revenue streams and operational efficiencies. A key highlight will be discussions on synthetic data and its role in improving AI accuracy, with case studies from aviation and public sector projects.

Additionally, the panelists will showcase AWS’ powerful AI tools, including Amazon SageMaker, Bedrock, and QuickSight. These tools are enabling organizations to build, deploy, and scale AI models seamlessly, driving impactful outcomes across diverse sectors.

Join the conversation

The Bharat Innovators Series is a platform curated by AWS in association with AMD and YourStory to highlight transformative technologies and their role in reshaping industries.

Don’t miss this chance to unlock new possibilities for innovation and growth. Reserve your spot for Episode 2, Partnering for Innovation: The Role of AWS and its Ecosystem in Driving Gen AI Adoption, on January 30, 2025, at 3:00 PM IST.