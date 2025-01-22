Deconstruct Skincare raises Rs 65 Cr from L’Oréal’s VC arm BOLD, others

Skincare brand Deconstruct on Wednesday said it raised Rs 65 crore in a funding round from L’Oréal’s VC fund BOLD, V3 Ventures, and DSG Consumer Partners. Existing investors Kalaari Capital and Beenext also participated in the round.

This development is another instance of consolidation between new-age direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands and legacy FMCG players after media reports suggested that Hindustan Unilever is in talks to buy Jaipur-based Minimalist in a Rs 3,000 crore deal.

Deconstruct plans to use the funds for product innovation and enhance its distribution networks, especially on quick commerce and retail points. In a statement, the company said it saw multifold growth in FY25 and achieved an annualised net revenue of Rs 200 crore.

Founded by Malini Adapureddy, Deconstruct offers active ingredient-focused skincare products, including Glycolic Acid, Salicylic Acid, and Niacinamide. The company aims to expand its presence in the gentle actives segment while diversifying its product portfolio by exploring new categories.

Additionally, it plans to strengthen its existing offerings, such as serums and sunscreens, by bolstering its team in these segments.

French beauty giant L’Oréal’s corporate venture capital fund, BOLD, offers minority investments across seed to Series C in beauty-focused ventures. DSG Consumer Partners is an early-stage fund that has backed over 80 brands and manages over $400 million in assets under management.

New-age digital brands are seeing increasing traction from legacy FMCG and BPC giants who are rethinking brand positioning strategies to woo younger cohorts and compete with the growing popularity of quick commerce.

On the other hand, digital-first brands are waking up to the challenges of scaling beyond digital channels amid a broader slowdown in urban markets.